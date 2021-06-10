Get Rs 25 lakh in exchange of 1 rupee coin, here's how

You have often seen people becoming millionaires by selling old things on websites. When things get old, they fall in the antique category which has a high demand in the market and fetches a lot of money.

Today we are going to tell you about an unbelievable opportunity where you can earn Rs 25 lakh with just a Re 1 coin. You can grab this opportunity and can make an exchange during an auction at Indiamart.

To earn Rs 25 lakh, all you need to have is one old Re 1 coin that is at least 100 years old. The exciting part is that if you have more than one coin that is at least 100 years old then you can earn lakhs of rupees.

In case you own a Re 1 coin, all you have to do is go on Indiamart's official website indiamart.com and create an account before you can browse through the products and do your shopping.

Similarly, on the Quickr app, people also "shop" for Queen Victoria coins from the year 1862. On this website, these coins are being sold for Rs 1.5 lakh. The Re 1 silver coin made in the year 1862 comes in the category of rare coins. One can earn up to Rs. 1.5 lakh from it.

Another extremely popular series, especially in the Muslim community, is the '786'. Currency notes with the '786' series are considered auspicious and owning one is a sign of prosperity. Therefore, if you have any of these coins or notes, you can make some quick money by putting them on auction on online websites.

So, if you are a numismatist and harbour a hobby of collecting old coins or currency notes, you can become a millionaire.