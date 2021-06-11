Get Rs 5 lakh in exchange of 2 rupee coin, here's how

If you want to earn some quick cash without working, now is your chance. Today, we are going to tell you about an unbelievable opportunity where you can earn Rs 5 lakh without stepping outside your house.

When things get old, they fall in the antique category which has a high demand in the international market and fetches a lot of money. So, if you are a numismatist and own an old coin of Rs 2 then you can earn Rs 5 lakh online.

In the past few years, the manufacturing of many coins in India has stopped which in turn has made the value of the existing coins increase manifold.

The only condition here is that the coin needs to be a 1994, 1995, 1997, and 2000 series coin. If you have this coin in your collection, you can earn Rs 5 lakh.

If you own one of these rare coins and are willing to sell it on Quickr then first you'll have to register as an online seller on the site. Click a photo of the coin and upload it on site. After this, you need to provide your address, mobile number, and email address. The website then verifies your mobile number and email address.

If you are lucky, a buyer will come into contact with you directly. From there, you can sell your coin according to the terms of payment and delivery.

For the uninformed, The Indian 2 rupee coin was introduced in India in 1982. The old Rs 2 coin was minted with cupro-nickel metal.