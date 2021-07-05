From Aadhaar card download, status check to address change: Now, avail these services on mAadhaar App

Headlines

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio partners with Netflix, releases 3-month mega OTT plan; check price, features

This IITian left US job to crack UPSC, bagged AIR 1 with his preparation strategy; know his success mantra

Meet actor who worked with Rajinikanth, Tabu, went bankrupt, became mechanic, cleaned toilets for money, now lives in...

SpiceJet passenger clicks 'objectionable' pictures of air hostess on Delhi-Mumbai flight, DCW issues notice

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us-fame Emmy-winning actor, passes away at 66

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Chandrayaan-3 inches closer to Moon after the second and final de-boosting operation

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us-fame Emmy-winning actor, passes away at 66

Bro OTT release: When, where to watch Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej film

Raksha Bandhan gift ideas under Rs 1000

10 powerful messages by Jungkook for BTS’ ARMY

6 times Banita Sandhu slayed in her bold outfits

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

Chandrayaan-3 inches closer to Moon after the second and final de-boosting operation

“China’s army has entered here…” Rahul Gandhi from banks of Pangong Tso in Ladakh

Actor Vishal reveals he got ‘possessed’ while shooting Mark Antony, says ‘it was horrifying'

Sunny Deol reacts to reports of Border 2 after Gadar 2 success, says 'I have not...'

OMG 2 box office collection: Akshay Kumar-starrer becomes eighth Bollywood film to collect Rs 100 crore in India in 2023

Man behind Bigg Boss' voice stars in Sushmita Sen's Taali, see photos

HomePersonal Finance

Personal Finance

From Aadhaar card download, status check to address change: Now, avail these services on mAadhaar App

The UIDAI has made an attempt to make the online portal more user friendly and accessible by updating its version with 35 new features

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 05, 2021, 11:36 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Aadhaar card has become an integral part of our lives and it is important that we keep it updated at all times. The Aadhaar card is linked to our bank accounts, electricity bills, gas connections, etc. and therefore we cannot afford to lose it. Earlier, the process of updating your Aadhaar was tedious but now the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has made an attempt to make the online portal more user friendly and accessible and has unveiled an updated version of its upgraded mAadhaar app that incorporates news features for the online Aadhaar-related services from the convenience of a mobile phone.

UIDAI tweeted that it has installed more than thirty-five services like download Aadhaar, status check, order Aadhaar reprint, locate Aadhaar Kendra etc. on your smartphone to make things easier. It also appealed to the users to uninstall the previous iterations of the app and then install the latest one with all the updates. It should be noted that most of the services listed in the app are already available via the website, but the app extends that reach in an added layer.

Have a look at some of the new features of the app: 

1) Language Diversity: To ensure that there is no language barrier to understand and access the facilities, the app comes in thirteen different languages, one of which is English. Other languages include Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

2) Universality: You can use the app regardless of whether you have an Aadhaar Card or not. However, the app’s Aadhaar services require an Aadhaar registered profile in order to be availed.

3) Services: For easy access, the services on the MAadhaar app are further divided into three main groups – ‘The Main Service Dashboard’, ‘Request Status Services’ and the ‘My Aadhaar’ section.

The ‘Main Services Dashboard’ gives users direct access to download the Aadhaar card, order a reprint, update the address, revise the mobile number, download offline eKYC, show or scan QR codes, verify Aadhaar, verify mail/email, retrieve UID/EID and even request an address validation letter.

The ‘Request Status Services’ option lets users check and track the status of the Aadhaar or other various online requests.

The ‘My Aadhaar’ section personalised section for users where one does not have to enter the Aadhaar number to avail Aadhaar services. This section also provides facilities for the user to lock/unlock their Aadhaar or Biometric Authentication.

Additionally, the ‘Enrolment Centre Section’ on the app, is an added benefit that lets users find the nearest Aadhaar enrolment centre.

4) Paperless E-verification: Users can share a QR code and password-protected eKYC. This will allow them to conduct safer and paperless verifications.

5) More Security: The mAadhaar app uses a One-Time Password (OTP) instead of a standard SMS. 

6) Virtual ID Management: The user can generate a virtual ID and can hold up to three profiles in their profile section. For anyone who has a family can keep all the information together in one place. The profile data can also be updated on the app.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'He feels the panic on occasion': Pakistan legend criticizes Rohit Sharma’s captaincy with ‘MS Dhoni’ remark

Weather update: IMD predicts rains in UP, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, other states; full list here

Meet Simone Tata, Ratan Tata's stepmother who headed Rs 70000 crore firm, contributed to success of Lakmé

Alia Bhatt poses with Kareena Kapoor, suggests makers to cast them together: 'We may spend most...'

Meet Mithun Sacheti, son of Mumbai tycoon who built his own Rs 17,000 crore firm, to earn Rs 4621 crore via...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE