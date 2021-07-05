From Aadhaar card download, status check to address change: Now, avail these services on mAadhaar App

The UIDAI has made an attempt to make the online portal more user friendly and accessible by updating its version with 35 new features

The Aadhaar card has become an integral part of our lives and it is important that we keep it updated at all times. The Aadhaar card is linked to our bank accounts, electricity bills, gas connections, etc. and therefore we cannot afford to lose it. Earlier, the process of updating your Aadhaar was tedious but now the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has made an attempt to make the online portal more user friendly and accessible and has unveiled an updated version of its upgraded mAadhaar app that incorporates news features for the online Aadhaar-related services from the convenience of a mobile phone.

UIDAI tweeted that it has installed more than thirty-five services like download Aadhaar, status check, order Aadhaar reprint, locate Aadhaar Kendra etc. on your smartphone to make things easier. It also appealed to the users to uninstall the previous iterations of the app and then install the latest one with all the updates. It should be noted that most of the services listed in the app are already available via the website, but the app extends that reach in an added layer.

Get over 35 Aadhaar services like download Aadhaar, status check, order Aadhaar reprint, locate Aadhaar Kendra etc. on your smartphone. Download the #mAadhaarApp from: https://t.co/62MEOeR7Ff (Android) https://t.co/GkwPFzuxPQ (iOS) pic.twitter.com/A5XA44qXtB — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) June 7, 2021

Have a look at some of the new features of the app:

1) Language Diversity: To ensure that there is no language barrier to understand and access the facilities, the app comes in thirteen different languages, one of which is English. Other languages include Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

2) Universality: You can use the app regardless of whether you have an Aadhaar Card or not. However, the app’s Aadhaar services require an Aadhaar registered profile in order to be availed.

3) Services: For easy access, the services on the MAadhaar app are further divided into three main groups – ‘The Main Service Dashboard’, ‘Request Status Services’ and the ‘My Aadhaar’ section.

The ‘Main Services Dashboard’ gives users direct access to download the Aadhaar card, order a reprint, update the address, revise the mobile number, download offline eKYC, show or scan QR codes, verify Aadhaar, verify mail/email, retrieve UID/EID and even request an address validation letter.

The ‘Request Status Services’ option lets users check and track the status of the Aadhaar or other various online requests.

The ‘My Aadhaar’ section personalised section for users where one does not have to enter the Aadhaar number to avail Aadhaar services. This section also provides facilities for the user to lock/unlock their Aadhaar or Biometric Authentication.

Additionally, the ‘Enrolment Centre Section’ on the app, is an added benefit that lets users find the nearest Aadhaar enrolment centre.

4) Paperless E-verification: Users can share a QR code and password-protected eKYC. This will allow them to conduct safer and paperless verifications.

5) More Security: The mAadhaar app uses a One-Time Password (OTP) instead of a standard SMS.

6) Virtual ID Management: The user can generate a virtual ID and can hold up to three profiles in their profile section. For anyone who has a family can keep all the information together in one place. The profile data can also be updated on the app.