Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance

EPFO news: How to check PF balance, withdraw money from Provident Fund without UAN

EPFO news: The money prematurely withdrawn from the provident fund can be used for daughter's marriage, medical expenses etc

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 05:11 PM IST

EPFO news: How to check PF balance, withdraw money from Provident Fund without UAN
EPFO news: Provident funds can be normally checked by creating an account in the EPFO's official portal. (Representational)

The Employees' Provident Fund is the World's largest social security agency. It has a whopping 24.77 crore accounts. EPFO was founded on November 15. 1951. EPFO has 138 offices across the country. The department functions under the Ministry of Labour and Employment. Under the EPF scheme, every salaried person contributes a part of her salary to the corpus. Their employers also contribute a certain section in employees' accounts. This corpus is disbursed to the employee after her retirement.

Every PF account holder gets a UAN or unique account number. This is a person's identification under the provident fund scheme. Using this number, a person can check his/her provident fund balance and even withdraw the fund in case of emergencies or other needs.

The money prematurely withdrawn from the provident fund can be used for daughter's marriage, medical expenses etc.

Provident funds can be normally checked by creating an account in the EPFO's official portal or mobile application. However, if a person doesn't know her UAN number, it is still possible to check their PF balance.

A person will have to call 011-229014016 and give a missed call.

If you don't have your UAN number but still want to take out money from your PF account, you will have to go to your regional post office. After this, you will be asked to fill a non-composite form. After that, you will be able to withdraw money by following the necessary requirements and submitting your documents.

To withdraw money from your PF account online, a person needs her UAN number, PAN card and Aadhaar card.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Hot photos that prove Disha Patani looks irresistibly sexy in bodycon
Hina Khan spreads sparkle in lace lehenga, see pics
Anushka Sharma wraps up Jhulan Goswami's biopic Chakda Xpress, cricketer gives final clap to end film's shoot
Happy Birthday Salman Khan: From college dropout to Bollywood star, a look at journey of controversy's favourite child
Ratan Tata’s birthday 2022: Know the 5 most expensive things owned by Tata
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi: Cash van security guard shot dead outside ICICI Bank ATM, Rs 8 lakh looted
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.