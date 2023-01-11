EPFO news: How to check PF balance, withdraw money from Provident Fund without UAN

EPFO news: Provident funds can be normally checked by creating an account in the EPFO's official portal. (Representational)

The Employees' Provident Fund is the World's largest social security agency. It has a whopping 24.77 crore accounts. EPFO was founded on November 15. 1951. EPFO has 138 offices across the country. The department functions under the Ministry of Labour and Employment. Under the EPF scheme, every salaried person contributes a part of her salary to the corpus. Their employers also contribute a certain section in employees' accounts. This corpus is disbursed to the employee after her retirement.

Every PF account holder gets a UAN or unique account number. This is a person's identification under the provident fund scheme. Using this number, a person can check his/her provident fund balance and even withdraw the fund in case of emergencies or other needs.

The money prematurely withdrawn from the provident fund can be used for daughter's marriage, medical expenses etc.

Provident funds can be normally checked by creating an account in the EPFO's official portal or mobile application. However, if a person doesn't know her UAN number, it is still possible to check their PF balance.

A person will have to call 011-229014016 and give a missed call.

If you don't have your UAN number but still want to take out money from your PF account, you will have to go to your regional post office. After this, you will be asked to fill a non-composite form. After that, you will be able to withdraw money by following the necessary requirements and submitting your documents.

To withdraw money from your PF account online, a person needs her UAN number, PAN card and Aadhaar card.