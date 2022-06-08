Credit, debit card rule update: Limit increased for e-mandate on auto-debit payments

File Photo

The Reserve Bank of India has increased the limit for e-mandate on recurring payments from credit, debit cardholders. The earlier limit for recurring payments like subscriptions, insurance premia and education fees of Rs 5,000 has been revised to Rs 15,000 per transaction.

What it means for credit, debit cardholders?

RBI’s e-mandate feature means that Additional Factor Authentication (AFA) was required for regular auto-debit payments over Rs 5,000.

Payments made with debit cards, credit cards, UPI, or any other prepaid payment device are included.

The rule affects auto-debit transactions for services like OTT platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Apple Music apps, monthly auto-debit services such as cellular recharge bills, insurance payments, and other similar commodities.

The limit has been extended by RBI to “further augment customer convenience and leverage the benefits available”.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said today that requests were received from stakeholder to increase limit in order to facilitate larger transactions subscription, premium for insurance and fee for school and other education.

Highlights from RBI Monetary Policy review

Apart from the e-mandate limit revision, there were a number of other outcomes from the RBI Monetary Policy review, including the second repo rate hike in five weeks. With a 50 basis points hike, key lending rates were revised to 4.9 percent. The repo rate is still below pre-pandemic level. The move from RBI is aimed at taming inflation and support growth. RBI also increased the projection for inflation for the current fiscal year to 6.7 percent from 5.7 percent. It, however, retained the GDP growth forecast for the year at 7.2 percent.

Other significant steps include linking of credit cards with UPI, doubling of lending limits for housing loans by co-op banks, permitting rural co-op banks to lend to commercial Real Estate - Residential Housing (CRE-RH) sector and allowing urban co-op banks to offer door-step banking.

