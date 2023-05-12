Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance
topStoriesenglish

Credit card: Tips to avoid theft if you lose your credit card

Tips to avoid financial loss from credit card theft or loss.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 12, 2023, 11:23 AM IST

Credit card: Tips to avoid theft if you lose your credit card
Credit card: Tips to avoid theft if you lose your credit card

In this modern era, credit cards have taken on a pivotal role in financial affairs. The use of credit and debit cards has surpassed that of traditional cash in many instances. Credit card companies offer alluring cashback and discount incentives to draw in customers, thereby further escalating their popularity. Nevertheless, the unwarranted loss or theft of a credit card can prove to be a perilous predicament.

If, unfortunately, your credit card falls victim to such an event, you may encounter severe financial losses. Thus, to avoid any such untoward occurrence, we offer you some valuable tips. Firstly, in the event of losing your credit card, it is imperative to inform your credit card provider immediately. The company will promptly block the lost or stolen card, and a replacement will be issued to you after a brief period.

Additionally, it is advisable to register a complaint at the nearest police station regarding the theft or loss of your credit card. Such a preemptive measure would shield you from any potential liability that may arise in case of any misuse of your card in the future.

It is also crucial to remain vigilant and monitor your credit card bill diligently. Keeping an eye on your bill would help you detect any unauthorized usage of your card. In summary, adhering to these simple yet effective tips could save you from any possible financial losses caused by the loss or theft of your credit card.

Read more: WhatsApp spam calls: Indian government prepares to issue notice to WhatsApp over international spam calls

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Strela Luwang, Manipur woman who fought epilepsy, rose to fame at Femina Miss India 2023
Step inside Ajay Devgn-Kajol, Nysa Devgan-Yug's luxurious Mumbai home 'Shivshakti'
Sonam Bajwa oozes oomph in wet look dress in hot photos on Instagram, fans call her 'a complete stunner'
Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Athiya Shetty, Khushi Kapoor, Alaviaa Jaffrey, attend Tania Shroff's birthday bash
Who is Aarti Mittal, actress and casting director arrested for allegedly running sex racket?
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Gujarat: 3-storey building collapses in Vejalpur; 23 rescued, many feared trapped
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.