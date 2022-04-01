Commercial LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 250 from April 1, check rates in your city

Government oil companies have given a strong blow to the consumers during inflation. From April 1, the price of commercial LPG cylinder has been increased by Rs 250 in one stroke. With this, the price of 19 kg commercial cooking gas has been increased today by Rs 250 per cylinder.

A 19 kg commercial cylinder in Delhi will now cost Rs 2253, effective from today. The companies had increased the prices of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 50, just 10 days ago, then the prices of commercial gas cylinders remained unchanged. However, now its prices have suddenly been increased by Rs 250.

Commercial LPG rate in metros

In the beginning of new financial year, the price of a commercial LPG cylinder increased by Rs 250.

A 19 kg commercial gas cylinder in Delhi has now become Rs 2,253 after a Rs 250 hike from today.

On March 1, 2022, a commercial gas cylinder costed Rs 2,012, which came down to Rs 2,003 after price reduction on March 22.

Now the rate of commercial gas cylinder in Mumbai has been increased to Rs 2,205 from Rs 1,955.

In Kolkata, a 19 kg cylinder will be filled for Rs 2,351 which till now was filled for Rs 2,087.

The rate of commercial gas cylinder in Chennai has now reached to Rs 2,406 from Rs 2,138.

Relief to the common man

On April 1, the first day of the new financial year (2022-23), the common man has got double relief. Oil companies have neither increased the prices of petrol and diesel nor increased the prices of LPG cylinders today. However, due to the increase in the price of commercial gas cylinders, food in the hotel-restaurant will now become expensive.

In national capital Delhi, a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder without subsidy is available for Rs 949.50.

The rate of LPG cylinder is Rs 976 in Kolkata, Rs 949.50 in Mumbai and Rs 965.50 in Chennai.

In Patna, the capital of Bihar, the current LPG rate is Rs 1,39.50, going past the Rs 1000 mark.

LPG cylinder rate at the beginning of the year

At the beginning of 2022, the rate of commercial gas cylinder in Delhi was Rs 1,998.50 on January 1.

This came down to Rs 1,907 on February 1. On March 1, it increased again and the rate reached Rs 2,012.

On January 1, a commercial cylinder was available in Mumbai for Rs 1,948.50.

It decreased to Rs 1,857 on February 1 and increased to Rs 1,963 on March 1.