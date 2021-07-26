Cheap LPG cylinder: Get bumper cashback on gas booking, here's how to avail

LPG cylinder

LPG Cylinder Cashback: The rising inflation has broken the back of the general public. The price of petrol, diesel and LPG are touching new highs every day. In the meantime, here's a great deal that you will love. Under this, you will get a fixed cashback on a 14.2 kg gas cylinder.

Customers can get 10 percent cashback on booking gas cylinders through the Pockets app, which provides a digital payment facility. The app is powered by ICICI Bank.

As part of the offer, if you make a bill payment of Rs 200 or more through the Pockets app, you will get a cashback of up to 10 percent. Customers do not even need to enter any promocode to avail the offer.

It is important to note that this offer will be valid only on three bill payments in a month. According to the company's rules, only 50 users can take advantage of this offer in an hour. The best part is that you can win up to 1 reward/cashback in an hour and 3 rewards/cashback in a month on bill payment.

Here is how to avail the deal on Gas booking

1. Open your Pockets Wallet app and go to the Recharge and Pay Bills section

2. Tap on Pay Bills

3. In the Choose Billers section, tap on more

4. You will see LPG booking option

5. Now select your LPG service provider and enter your mobile number

6. Now your booking amount will be shown on the screen

7. Click on book and pay the booking amount

8. After the transaction, you will get 10% cashback, which will be credited to your Pockets wallet