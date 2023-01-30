Bank holidays: Banks to remain closed for 10 days in February 2023, check full list

The Reserve Bank of India’s holiday list for the month of February 2023 has dedicated nine days for banks to be closed. The holiday also applies to second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.

The first and third Saturdays of the month are still business days for the banks. Some of these bank holidays will be state-specific, and banks will be closed nationwide on federal holidays.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has divided holidays into three categories: Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays, Holiday Under the Negotiable Instruments Act, and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

Here’s a full list of bank holidays in the month of February 2023: