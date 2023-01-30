Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 11:13 AM IST
Bank holidays: Banks to remain closed for 10 days in February 2023, check full list
The Reserve Bank of India’s holiday list for the month of February 2023 has dedicated nine days for banks to be closed. The holiday also applies to second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.
The first and third Saturdays of the month are still business days for the banks. Some of these bank holidays will be state-specific, and banks will be closed nationwide on federal holidays.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has divided holidays into three categories: Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays, Holiday Under the Negotiable Instruments Act, and Banks' Closing of Accounts.
Here’s a full list of bank holidays in the month of February 2023:
- 2nd February 2023: Holiday in Sikkim on the occasion of Sonam Losar
- 5th February 2023: Sunday
- 5th February 2023: Holiday in UP on the occasion of Hazrat Ali Jayanti and Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana & Punjab on the occassion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti
- 11th February 2023: Second Saturday
- 12th February 2023: Sunday
- 15th February 2023: Banks will remain closed in Imphal due to Lui-Ngai-Ni
- 18th February 2023: Banks to remain shut in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Dehradun, Hyderabad (AP and Telangana), Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram due to Mahashivratri (Maha Vad-14)/Sivarathri
- 19th February 2023: Sunday
- 19th February 2023: Banks to remain closed in Maharashtra due to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti
- 20th February 2023: Due to State Day, banks in Aizawl, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur will stay closed.
- 21st February 2023: Banks to remain shut in Gangtok due to Losar
- 25th February 2023: Fourth Saturday
- 26th February 2023: Sunday