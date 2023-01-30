Headlines

Budget 2023: Govt to hold all-party meeting ahead of budget session, know when, where to watch Budget 2023 LIVE stream

Union Budget 2023: Sitharaman will present this budget for the government's fiscal year commencing on April 1.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 08:35 AM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will announce the Union Budget 2023 on February 1 at 11 am. Prior to the announcement, the government called for an all-party meeting on Monday, a day ahead of the start of the Budget Session of Parliament. 

The formal process to create the yearly Budget for the following fiscal year (2023–24) got underway on October 10.

On January 30, at noon, in the Parliament Annexe Building, the regularly scheduled meeting has been convened by Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi.

The government is anticipated to ask for support from all parties during the meeting to ensure that Parliament runs smoothly. In addition to highlighting topics they want to bring up in the session, opposition parties are expected to bring up points of concern at the meeting.

(Also Read: Budget 2023 expectations: From encouraging job creation to new income tax slabs, here are 10 points)

A meeting of NDA floor leaders will also be conducted in the afternoon to plan floor cooperation. There will be two parts to the budget session. President Droupadi Murmu will address the joint session of the two Houses of Parliament to start the session.

This is Sitharaman's fifth budget in a row for the fiscal year that starts on April 1. Union Budget 2023–24 will likewise be delivered electronically, similar to the previous two. Before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, this will be the Modi government's final full budget.

On January 31, the Economic Survey will be presented, setting the stage for the Budget presentation.

LIVE stream of Union Budget 2023
LIVE presentation of Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget for the fiscal year 2023-2024 can be viewed on Sansad and Doordarshan. Their Youtube channels will also host the live broadcast. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) will also broadcast the Budget 2023 online. Other news networks as well as YouTube are accessible to viewers.

Union Budget 2023: Mobile Application
The "Union Budget Mobile App" will allow Members of Parliament and the general public to easily access the 14 Union Budget documents. The app will be accessible on both the Android and iOS operating systems and is bilingual (English and Hindi). Additionally, it stated that it may be obtained through the Union Budget Web Portal at www.indiabudget.gov.in.

