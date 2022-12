Bank Holidays 2023: Banks to remain closed THESE days in 2023, detailed list here

File photo

It's time to start planning for 2023 as the year's end approaches and mark important dates on our calendars. The full calendar of bank holidays for 2023 is provided here, including all festivals, official holidays, and restricted holidays. Different Indian states have their own rules regarding bank holidays. Holidays declared under the Negotiable Instrument Act by different State Governments are observed by all the Banks in their state.

Bank Holiday List 2023

Indian banks are closed on gazette and non-gazette public holidays. Here’s the complete list of bank holidays in 2023:

January 1, 2023, Sunday- New Year’s Day

January 23, 2023, Monday- Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti

January 26, 2023, Thursday- Republic Day

February 5, 2023, Sunday- Guru Ravidas Jayanti

February 18, 2023, Saturday- Maha Shivaratri

March 8, 2023, Wednesday- Holi

March 22, 2023, Wednesday- Ugadi

March 30, 2023, Thursday- Ram Navami

April 4, 2023, Tuesday- Mahavir Jayanti

April 7, 2023, Friday- Good Friday

April 14, 2023, Friday- Dr Ambedkar Jayanti

April 22, 2023, Saturday- Id-ul-Fitr

May 1, 2023, Monday- May Day/ Labour Day

May 5, 2023, Friday- Buddha Purnima

June 29, 2023, Thursday- Bakrid/ Eid al Adha

July 29, 2023, Saturday- Muharram

August 15, 2023, Tuesday- Independence Day

August 16, 2023, Wednesday- Parsi New Year

August 31, 2023, Thursday- Raksha Bandhan

September 7, 2023, Thursday- Janmashtmi

September 19, 2023, Tuesday- Ganesh Chaturthi

September 28, 2023, Thursday- Eid e Milad

October 2, 2023, Monday- Gandhi Jayanti

October 21, 2023, Monday- Maha Saptami

October 22, 2023, Sunday- Maha Ashtami

October 23, 2023, Monday- Maha Navami

October 24, 2023, Tuesday- Vijaya Dashami

November 12, 2023, Sunday- Diwali

November 13, 2023, Monday- Deepavali Holiday

November 15, 2023, Wednesday- Bhai Dooj

November 27, 2023, Monday- Guru Nanak Jayanti

December 25, 2023, Monday- Christmas Day