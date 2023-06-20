Balika Samridhi Yojana: Financial aid for education of girl child under this scheme, know complete benefits

Balika Samridhi Yojana: For many years, the 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao' campaign has been running in the country, initiated by the current central government. Its aim is to ensure the safety and education of girls. However, there is another scheme in the country that predates the Modi government, providing financial assistance to girls from birth to their education.

In 1997, the government introduced the 'Balika Samridhi Yojana' (Girl Child Prosperity Scheme). This scheme offers financial assistance to girls from birth until their education. Initially, upon the birth of a daughter, the mother receives Rs 500 as financial aid. Subsequently, at each stage of the girl's education up to class 10, the government provides financial assistance.

The scheme is designed to benefit families living below the poverty line (BPL) in both urban and rural areas. Each family can avail this scheme for a maximum of two daughters.

Documents required for applying to Balika Samridhi Yojana include the girl child's birth certificate, parents' domicile, and identity proof of parents or relatives. Acceptable identity proofs may include a ration card, Aadhaar card, or bank account passbook.

To apply for Balika Samridhi Yojana, you can submit the application online or offline. Offline applications can be obtained from Anganwadi workers and health service centers, while online applications require filling out and submitting the form electronically. It's important to note that separate forms are provided for rural and urban beneficiaries, and all necessary information must be provided.

Under this scheme, the Central Government provides an annual scholarship for the education of the girl child. The scholarship amount varies by class, starting from Rs. 300 per year for classes I to III and increasing gradually up to Rs. 1000 per year for classes IX to X.

The Balika Samridhi Yojana is managed by the Integrated Child Development Services in rural areas, while health department officials oversee the scheme in urban areas.

