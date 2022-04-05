Apply for ration card from home, follow these simple steps

We tell you how you can apply for ration card sitting at home and what documents will be required. To apply, visit the official website of your city.

You can avail food grains rice, wheat, bajra, sugar and such other at a low or subsidised price through the government's ration card scheme. To avail the benefits, all you have to do is get a ration card made in your name. However, it takes a lot of time and energy to get it made through government offices.

But now no more, as you also have an alternate option to get the ration card made without any fuss or time wastage. Here in this article we will tell you how you can apply for ration card sitting at home and what documents will be required to do so. Across India, you can also apply by visiting the official website of your city.

Documents required

Passport size photograph of family members

Aadhaar Card

Electricity bill

Income certificate

Copy of the front page of your passbook

Gas connection details

How to apply online for Ration Card in Delhi?

If you are a resident of Delhi then go to - https://nfs.delhigovt.nic.in/.

After that login to the portal to apply.

Then click on Application Form for Food Security under NFSA 2013.

After this fill the information asked in the application form and upload all the documents.

How to apply online for Ration Card in UP?

If you live in UP then go to the official site of the government - https://fcs.up.gov.in.

On the homepage of the site, you have to click on the download form option.

As soon as you click on the download form option, here you will get two different links, first for those living in rural area and second for those living in urban area.

According to you, you can click on any link between rural and urban, according to that the form will open in front of you. Download this form.

Take a print out of the form, fill all your details and then submit it to Tehsil Center or Regional CSC Center.