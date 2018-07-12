Active fund management works well for debt funds

Headlines

This powerful Mahindra SUV will now be used by Indian Army, not Mahindra Thar, Scorpio-N

Hollywood actors join writers in mega strike, will picket studios; here's all you need to know

Wordle 755 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 14

Meet Lucknow's 'rocket woman' who is spearheading Chandrayaan 3 mission; education, career details

Unlike Narendra Modi, Biden, Macron and other world leaders, North Korea dictator Kim Jong Un uses this phone

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This powerful Mahindra SUV will now be used by Indian Army, not Mahindra Thar, Scorpio-N

Hollywood actors join writers in mega strike, will picket studios; here's all you need to know

Wordle 755 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 14

Mount Kailash to Angkor Wat: 10 Divine Hindu heritage sites outside India

Streaming this week: The Trial, Kohrra, Ishq-E-Nadaan; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

PCOS: 10 foods to avoid for hormonal imbalance control

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Step inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's reported luxurious wedding venue with lake view, per-day cost in lakhs

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

'The Fight Is On': Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia refute claims of 'withdrawal' from wrestlers protest

Public Reacts As 2,000 Rupee Note Gets Withdrawn: Mixed feelings echo across the nation

Missing Submarine: Breathless countdown for Titanic submersible left with few hours of oxygen

Hollywood actors join writers in mega strike, will picket studios; here's all you need to know

These three superstars rejected Bhaag Milkha Bhaag before Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra approached Farhan Akhtar

Priyanka Chopra shoots Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena, BTS video goes viral - Watch

HomePersonal Finance

lifestyle

Active fund management works well for debt funds

On an average, extra returns provided by actively managed mutual funds have been much higher than the extra cost charged for delivering the return

article-main
Latest News

Malay Shah

Updated: Jul 12, 2018, 06:40 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Active fund management and passive fund management are broadly the two opposite ends of the investment spectrum. The active fund management school of thought is built on principle that, due to inherent market inefficiencies and various risks, there are numerous opportunities available for an expert to add substantial value to overall returns. 

On the other side, passive investment strategies are designed to simply mirror the composition and performance of a specific benchmark. Currently, the biggest attraction for passive fund management style is relatively lower cost charged to investors. However, time and again, the dynamism of active strategies has proved to be better in capturing value and managing risk thus cancelling the rigidity and inflexibility that are traits of passive fund management, especially in an ever changing market. 

Benefits of active fund management

Active fund management offers many benefits for investors that go well beyond just security selection and beating an index. Fund managers use fundamental research, quantitative analysis, and expert trading to outperform their benchmarks. They also try to understand the investment objectives and risk tolerance of investors and construct specific portfolios that aim to optimise returns as per the stated investment objectives of each portfolio or investment vehicle. Managing risks holistically is as much an objective as return generation. It is pre-dominantly active fund management that is on top of the constantly evolving scenario and generates favourable risk adjusted returns. 

Coming to the Indian market, most of the times, during rising markets, active funds have beaten the index by a wide margin. When markets have fallen, their performance has been mixed. On an average, extra returns provided by actively managed mutual funds have been much higher than the extra cost charged for delivering the return. 

Active funds work better for debt funds

Active fund management holds an even greater appeal for debt market investments, given their complex semi-opaque nature, heterogeneous nature of underlying products, characterised by the bouts of illiquidity and ever changing credit environment. Debt fund managers typically look to add alpha, mostly through duration and liquidity management and credit selection. Active debt funds are able to generate excess returns, even in an environment of rising interest rates by reducing the duration of bonds according to expectations of the future direction of interest rates. They benefit through credit selection where the fund manager analyses the credit quality of an issue for any likely deviations in creditworthiness, and accordingly invests where the credit profile is likely to improve in future or divests if the analysis infers that the credit profile is likely to worsen going ahead. Also during adverse market conditions, market corrections or high volatility, active fund management enables fund managers to preserve capital or contain declines through churning or by moving in to cash. 

Active fund management, as compared to passive fund management, will continue to remain a predominant style of investment because of their ability to add immense value through constant research and monitoring, idea generation, security selection and trade execution. Overall a rupee invested through active fund management versus a rupee invested through passive fund management will continue to be a compelling value proposition because it works harder and offers more protection.

The writer is, head – fixed income, Indiabulls Asset Management

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi-NCR rains: List of insurance schemes to protect against rain-related damage to vehicle, house

Meet Vinay Sanghi, whose Rs 2650 crore company is set to buy OLX India’s Auto Business for Rs 537 crore

Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi's daughter Aqsa dons a red and gold lehenga for rukhsati ceremony, pics go viral

Debina Bonnerjee slams trolls body-shaming her after pregnancy, calling 'chhoti haathi', says 'gaaliyon ko...'

Delhi-NCR news: 3 close aides of gangster Sube Gurjar arrested

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Step inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's reported luxurious wedding venue with lake view, per-day cost in lakhs

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

5 most iconic outfits worn by Lisa Kudrow on Friends that would totally rock today

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE