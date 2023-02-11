Search icon
Aadhaar Card: Check these steps for online and offline verification, detailed guide here

Verify Aadhaar Card online or offline for important transactions. Follow easy steps for accurate verification.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 11, 2023, 08:50 AM IST

Aadhaar card is an extremely vital document in modern times, used across many facets of life. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) states that it is crucial to verify the state and institutions before accepting an individual's Aadhaar.

To make the verification process easier for individuals, the Ministry of Electronics and IT has confirmed that Aadhaar cards can be verified both online and offline. Failing to verify one's Aadhaar card could result in important tasks being hindered, hence the need for verification.

Verifying an Aadhaar card online is a simple 3-step process. Visit the myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in website, enter your Aadhaar number and the captcha code, and click on "Proceed and Verify Aadhaar" to complete the verification process.

For those who prefer offline verification, they can download the mAadhaar app and scan the QR code to verify the copy of their Aadhaar.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju recently emphasized the importance of verifying one's Aadhaar card in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha. He stated that maintaining clean electoral rolls is an ongoing process and is the responsibility of everyone, including political parties.

Updating the Aadhaar card is necessary after life changes such as a change of residence or marriage. While many Aadhaar update facilities can be done online, some updates such as a change in photo or mobile number, require a visit to the Aadhaar center

