PMSYM: Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana for unorganized workers with monthly pension of Rs 3,000

The Indian government has initiated several schemes for the country's laborers to ensure that the economically weaker sections receive support and security. One such scheme is the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana, aimed at providing pension benefits to the workers in their old age. The scheme offers a pension of Rs 3,000 per month to workers in the unorganized sector, such as tailors, cobblers, rickshaw pullers and home workers, who have a monthly income less than Rs 15,000.

To be eligible for the scheme, the applicant's age should be between 18 to 60 years, and they must possess an Aadhaar card and bank account. However, people paying income tax, subscribers of EPFO, NPS, and NSIC cannot avail the benefits of the scheme. The pension amount is based on the workers' contribution, ranging from Rs 55 to Rs 200 per month. The government contributes 50 per cent of the total pension amount.

In case of the pensioner's death, the pension amount will be passed on to the spouse. The scheme offers an annual pension of Rs 36,000. The application process for the scheme can be completed online through the official website, www.maandhan.in, or offline through a Common Service Center. To apply online, the applicant needs to fill an application form and provide an OTP received on their mobile number to complete the process.

The PM Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana offers financial security to the workers in their old age, providing them with a steady source of income to support their daily needs. With the scheme, the government intends to ensure that the workers are not left struggling in their later years, and can lead a dignified life.

