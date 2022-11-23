7th Pay Commission: Massive news on 18-month DA arrears, central government employees may soon get up to Rs 2 lakh

Pensioners and central employees may soon receive good news. Actually, a sizable sum will once more enter the employees' accounts. The administration will shortly make a decision regarding 18 Months of DA Arrears. Let us inform you that this time, discussions will be held regarding the dearness allowance arrears of government employees who have been stuck for 18 months, and a time has also been set for discussions with the cabinet secretary. Pensioners and employees have every confidence in the current administration.

The central employees are continuously demanding their 18 months' DA Arrears, but the government has not responded yet. Actually, there will be a significant decrease in the account of the central employees if the government agrees to the demand of central employees regarding receiving the DA arrears under the 7th Pay Commission. This is the reason why employees continue to press their demands.

Also Read: NPS: Invest Rs 4000, get you Rs 1 crore; details of scheme) Let's now discuss how much money will be deposited into the employees' accounts. Shiv Gopal Mishra of the National Council of JCM (Staff Side) claims that the arrears of various employees vary. (

For Level-1 employees, the DA arrears vary from Rs 11,880 to Rs 37,554, while for Level-13 (7th CPC Basic Pay-Scale) personnel, the DA arrears range from Rs 1,23,100 to Rs 2,15,900, or for Level-14 (Pay-Scale) employees, the DA arrears will be paid between Rs 1,44,200 and Rs 2,18,200.

It is important to note that the federal government increased the dearness allowance after the Corona period by 11% effective July 1, 2020, but the arrears of dearness allowance have not yet been paid to the employees during that time. In other words, the employees did not receive their unpaid arrears.

Last year, the Finance Ministry was informed on this topic that arrears would not be paid in place of a freeze on the dearness allowance. On the other hand, the pressure on the government is continuously rising as a result of the demands of the organisations. The dearness allowance for central staff has currently raised from 34% to 38%.