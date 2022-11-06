7th Pay Commission: Government employees to receive 18-month DA arrears soon

Central government employees are eagerly waiting for another good news after the hike in Dearness Allowance before Diwali. They are now waiting to hear about the fitment factor increase and HRA hike.

Meanwhile, indications indicate that the Central government employees should soon receive their DA arrears, which date back 18 months. The demand for DA back pay has been growing among government workers for a while.

According to numerous reports, the 18-month DA arrears would be paid to government employees in three instalments. Notably, because of the COVID pandemic, government employees have not received the DA arrears of 18 months from January 2020 to June 2021.

The DA arrears issue has been on the cabinet's agenda for attention for the past two years. According to media reports, Level 3 employees' DA arrears are projected to be between Rs. 11,880 and Rs. 37,554, while Level 13 or Level 14 employees' arrears are between Rs. 1,44,200 and Rs. 2,18,200. The government employees' DA arrears will also change if the negotiations with the administration are successful.

Dearness Allowance hike by 4%

The Dearness Allowance for employees of the Central Government was raised by the Center by 4% in September. From 34 to 38 percent, the DA was raised. Prior to January 2022, the Dearness Allowance for government employees was 31 percent; it was thereafter increased to 34 percent.

Surprisingly, the 4% DA increase has benefited 61 lakh retirees nationwide as well as more than 50 lakh government workers.

When is the next DA hike?