7th Pay Commission: Government employees to receive 18-month DA arrears soon

Due to the COVID pandemic, the government employees have not received their 18-month DA arrears from January 2020 to June 2021.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 01:55 PM IST

7th Pay Commission: Government employees to receive 18-month DA arrears soon
Central government employees are eagerly waiting for another good news after the hike in Dearness Allowance before Diwali. They are now waiting to hear about the fitment factor increase and HRA hike.
 
Meanwhile, indications indicate that the Central government employees should soon receive their DA arrears, which date back 18 months. The demand for DA back pay has been growing among government workers for a while.
 
According to numerous reports, the 18-month DA arrears would be paid to government employees in three instalments. Notably, because of the COVID pandemic, government employees have not received the DA arrears of 18 months from January 2020 to June 2021. (Also Read: Petrol, Diesel prices on November 6: Check state-wise list
 
The DA arrears issue has been on the cabinet's agenda for attention for the past two years. According to media reports, Level 3 employees' DA arrears are projected to be between Rs. 11,880 and Rs. 37,554, while Level 13 or Level 14 employees' arrears are between Rs. 1,44,200 and Rs. 2,18,200. The government employees' DA arrears will also change if the negotiations with the administration are successful.
 
Dearness Allowance hike by 4%
 
The Dearness Allowance for employees of the Central Government was raised by the Center by 4% in September. From 34 to 38 percent, the DA was raised. Prior to January 2022, the Dearness Allowance for government employees was 31 percent; it was thereafter increased to 34 percent.
 
Surprisingly, the 4% DA increase has benefited 61 lakh retirees nationwide as well as more than 50 lakh government workers.
 
When is the next DA hike?
Government workers are meantime requesting information on their upcoming DA raises. Government employees are anticipated to get their next DA raise in March 2023, based on the Centre's decisions on DA hikes and current patterns. According to reports, the Centre is also expected to raise the DA by 3 to 5 percent based on the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.
