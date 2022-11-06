Petrol, Diesel prices on November 6: Check state-wise list

On November 6, the most recent price notifications from fuel retailers showed that the price of gasoline and diesel remained stable throughout metro areas.

In Delhi, the price of a litre of gasoline or diesel is Rs 96.72 or Rs 89.62. Fuel prices in Mumbai are Rs 106.31 for gasoline and Rs 94.27 for diesel per litre. Chennai and Kolkata have different prices for gasoline and diesel, which are respectively Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 and Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76, Lucknow: Petrol- Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.76 per litre, Noida: Petrol- Rs 96.92 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.08 per litre.

On May 21 of this year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a reduction in excise duty on gasoline and diesel of Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre, respectively.

According to PTI, the government increased the cost of ethanol used to mix with gasoline on Wednesday in an effort to reduce India's reliance on foreign oil imports.

Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told PTI that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) increased the cost of ethanol across all three kinds.