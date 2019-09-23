Woman duped of Rs 82 lakh via matrimonial site profile

A 38-year-old interior decorator was duped of Rs 82 lakh after a man who posed as an engineer residing in the United States, approached her on a matrimonial website and under the pretext of repairing roads in America, the accused conned the woman of said and later went absconding.

The victim identified as Shayamal Kadam is a resident of Girgaum area of South Mumbai. She stays with her eight-year-old son after separating from her husband. Kadam has alleged that the accused identified as Vikram Mohan after duping her, deactivated his matrimonial profile and now, there is no way to reach out to him and get the lost money back again.

According to the V.P Road police where the case is registered, Kadam in February 2018 had opened an account at 'Marathi Matrimony' website and on February 24, Mohan first reached out to her profile and sent a request. His profile had all relevant details required such as information about his profession, his WhatsApp number and his profile picture with two kids. After starting the chats, Mohan told Kadam that his wife died in a fatal accident and he was working as an engineer in the USA. After frequent chats and video calls, the duo decided to get married and Mohan assured to visit India in April 2018.

Mohan then asked Kadam to pay Rs 10 lakh as he had got a contract of road repairs and for the same, he had to purchase materials for construction. He also promised to return the money with interest.

"The victim initially paid the amount and then Mohan started asking for more. He gave bank account details of a Mumbai Central based bank. In the name of construction materials, labour, logistics, machinery and other expenses, he managed to get Rs 82 lakh from the victim and he was still asking for more. When the victim said she was broke, Mohan stopped communicating with her since May 2018.