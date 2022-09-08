Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeMumbai

Weather Update: IMD predicts light to moderate thundershowers in Mumbai, check detailed forecast

IMD has predicted a generally cloudy sky with a possibility of light to moderate rain or thundershowers in the next 24 hours, the official said.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 10:39 AM IST

Weather Update: IMD predicts light to moderate thundershowers in Mumbai, check detailed forecast
File photo

Mumbai witnessed rains along with thunder and lightning in the last 24 hours, bringing some respite from the sultry weather, and the weather department has forecast light to moderate thundershowers for the next one day.

Mumbaikars woke up to overcast conditions on Thursday morning.

Heavy rain was not reported anywhere in the city in the morning. The local trains, Metro services and buses of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) were running normally, a civic official said.

There will be a high tide of 4.25 metres in the Arabian Sea here at 10.34 am, he said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a generally cloudy sky with a possibility of light to moderate rain or thundershowers in the next 24 hours, the official said.

On Wednesday evening, Mumbai witnessed rains along with thunder and lightning. Though traffic had slowed down in some areas, no major waterlogging was reported from anywhere in the city.

In the 24-hour period till 8 am on Thursday, the island city received 30.96 mm rainfall, while the eastern and western suburbs recorded 32.64 mm and 19.29 mm downpour, the official said.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NTA NEET UG 2022 Result DECLARED at neet.nta.nic.in: See where, how to check
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.