This little-known village will be developed as major tourist spot

Headlines

Meet man who worked in Rs 5,77,000 crore company, now joins Byju’s in key role

Anil Sharma compares Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 with Ramayana and Mahabharata: Watch

Tomato prices to come down to Rs 50 per kg from August 15 in these cities

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Pooja Bhatt evicted from Salman Khan's show?

Asia Cup 2023: Rishabh Pant shares update on KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer's 'comeback'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man who worked in Rs 5,77,000 crore company, now joins Byju’s in key role

Anil Sharma compares Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 with Ramayana and Mahabharata: Watch

Tomato prices to come down to Rs 50 per kg from August 15 in these cities

Diabetes tips: Spices to control blood sugar levels

Caffeine Intake: How consuming too much caffeine can effect your health

7 yoga asanas for hypothyroidism

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav Has An Edge Over Abhishek Malhan | DNA India Poll

Bigg Boss OTT 2: From Elvish Yadav To Abhishek Malhan, Emotional Bonds Witnessed This Season

Terrorist Javed Mattoo's brother Rayees Mattoo hoists tricolour, tells him to ditch Pakistan

Anil Sharma compares Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 with Ramayana and Mahabharata: Watch

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Pooja Bhatt evicted from Salman Khan's show?

'Who are they?': Sameer Wankhede says he doesn't know who Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone are, calls himself 'man of law'

HomeMumbai

Mumbai

This little-known village will be developed as major tourist spot

SATIATE WANDERLUST: Machal is a virgin hill station situated in the laps of Sahyadri Mountains

article-main
Latest News

Dhaval Kulkarni

Updated: May 16, 2019, 06:35 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Want to visit a hill station, but go beyond the usual Matheran, Lonavala and Mahabaleshwar circuit? Soon, the state might have a new hill station in the Sahyadris, at Machal in Ratnagiri.

The Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) is keen on developing Machal in Lanja taluka as a popular tourist destination.

"Machal is a little-known village, around 400 km from Mumbai. We are planning to develop it as a hill station by providing basic facilities like approach roads, training of locals and promoting bread-and-breakfast facilities," said a senior official from the MTDC.

He added that there was a need for the state to catalyse the development of new hill stations to take tourists beyond usual sites like Khandala and Amboli, which were gradually getting saturated. Moreover, most of these hill stations were developed during the colonial era, with little development taking place post-Independence.

The official said that Machal houses around 400 people. "Though we would prefer homestays which will provide a unique experience for tourists, we may consider developing resorts on a joint venture or public-private partnership (PPP) basis, if entrepreneurs are interested," he said.

MTDC may also seek to evolve a set of rules that have been implemented in Matheran to avoid Machal, which is located in the Western Ghats, from falling prey to mindless development. "This may include stringent restrictions on tree felling and allowing motorised vehicles only up to a certain point," he said.

The MTDC is also identifying sites near irrigation projects and dams for launching water sports facilities and locations on the coastline which can be used for scuba diving.

"There are some isolated islands located in the submergence area of dams, where accommodation can be constructed for tourists. This can be done through private partnership or a revenue sharing model," the official said.

The corporation is also developing new destinations like forts, trekking routes, villages and a circuit covering pre-historic petroglyphs (engravings cut into rocks on the ground) in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg. These petroglyphs are estimated to date back to the Mesolithic era (around 10,000 years ago).

These carvings may be contemporaries of the cave paintings at Bhimbetka (Madhya Pradesh) which date back to the late Stone age. Such 'petroglyphs' have been found in Kerala and at Fansaimal in Goa and Kudopi and Malvan in Sindhudurg.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This popular Indian actress refused to be part of Steven Spielberg's iconic blockbuster Jurassic Park

SSC MTS Result 2023: SSC MTS And Havaldar results expected soon at ssc.nic.in, how to check

Meet world's richest actress, not an Indian, much richer than Shah Rukh, Salman, Prabhas, Nagarjuna, her net worth is...

'When I entered the room...': Rahul Gandhi recounts harrowing experiences during his visit to Manipur

Chilling viral video: Man plants a kiss on enormous king cobra's head, internet reacts

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE