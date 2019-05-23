Rape allegation levelled to malign Padmakar Nandekar's image, claims lawyer

Nandekar was arrested on rape allegations by a Brazilian national.

A day after allegations of rape surfaced against Padmakar Nandekar, member of Rotary Club and Cuffe Parade Residents Association (CPRA), his advocate said that they were levelled to malign his reputation.



"There is no concrete evidence for the prosecution to prove their allegations. We have gathered and scrutinised the CCTV footages of the spot as mentioned in the FIR and the complaint does not match with the footages. My client and the complainant had very cordial and professional relations. We believe that someone from the rotary club is trying to defame Nandekar," Ashok Saraogi, Nandekar's lawyer told DNA.



After Nandekar's police custody gets over on Friday, his defence lawyer shall seek judicial custody for him after which a bail application shall be moved to the sessions court. "The case was taken by the police on Monday and it is being investigated from all possible angles. The accused under police custody is being questioned and after a detailed probe, we shall come to a conclusion," said Abhishek Trimukhe, dy commissioner of police, zone 1.



Members of CPRA and Rotary Club Bombay Queen City, of which he was part, refused to comment. "The matter is his personal and related to Rotary. There is nothing for us to comment on it. Two people were appointed in his place today as an interim measure," said a senior CPRA office bearer.



A woman office bearer of CPRA said, "I personally have never had any issues with him. The person had come here in an exchange program and was living for six months in his house. He has even introduced her as his daughter."



"He was aggressive and many people in CPRA did not like him, but investigations should tell us more," said another former senior member.