Mumbai witnesses 6th death this monsoon due to electrocution

The spate of people dying due to sudden electrocution during monsoon continued unabated as another youth lost his life on Sunday night. The deceased is identified as Mohammad Ayub Kazi (30) who died due to an electric shock at Shivaji Nagar in Govandi. Kazi died after he touched a streetlight pole and succumbed to his injuries.

According to the police officials, the incident occurred on Sunday night at 9.30 pm while Kazi was returning home from his work. He took the support of the street pole for walking as the area was heavily waterlogged. A live wire had allegedly come in contact with the pole.

"The locals informed us about the incident. We reached the spot immediately and rushed Kazi to Rajawadi hospital where he was declared dead on admission. We have registered an accidental death report and we have asked Adani power firm to give a report on this incident," explained Senior Inspector Deepak Pagare, Shivaji Nagar Police station.

Police said Kazi worked as a carpenter as a daily wage laborer in the Shivaji Nagar area.

On Friday a senior citizen woman Kashima Yudityar died after she accidentally touched a bus which had come in contact with a live wire at Anna Nagar at Andheri RTO. The police then had told DNA that they have sought a report from Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited. However, the power firm is awaiting the PWD department's report.

"We have instructed the inspector to give a report about Kashima Yudityar's death. It will take a couple more days to submit the report to the police."

The company also responded on Kazi's death.

"Our team has observed that the electrocution took place from a streetlight pole where unauthorised wires were connected to the pole. We suspect this is a case of power theft and hence have reported the incident to PWD electrical inspector, requesting for an investigation as per the prevailing practice. As a precaution, power supply to the concerned pole has been disconnected," said an AEML spokesperson.

"We have observed that most of the accidents occur due to power theft in slum areas where miscreants take illegal lines through open cables, disregarding its threat to life. AEML has been conducting regular mass raids and FIRs so that such accidents, as well as power thefts, can be minimised," added the company in a written statement.

