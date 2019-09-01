Mumbai: Umbrella body urges Ganpati mandals to go tobacco-free

The campaign against tobacco will be raised by the mandals in the city.

The umbrella body of Ganpati mandals has issued an advisory to more than 10,000 Ganesh mandals to ensure tobacco-free festival. The Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti (BSGSS) has instructed the mandals to be an advocate of healthy living. The campaign against tobacco will be raised by the mandals in the city.

Since the past few years, the umbrella body along with Mumbai-based NGO Salaam Bombay Foundation has been ensuring that Ganesh mandals in the city remain tobacco-free during the entire period of the festival.

Each mandal is expected to prominently display 'No Smoking' and 'No Tobacco Use' signage and boards in its vicinity. There should also be a display of posters and slogans passing the message on the harmful effects of tobacco.

"The mandals should not be encouraging any banner or poster related to tobacco consumption. They should choose their own way to raise awareness on the harmful effect of tobacco and will have to conduct activities during the 10-day festival that will propagate a strong message about the health hazards of tobacco," said Naresh Dahibavkar, president of BSGSS.

Volunteers from Salaam Bombay Foundation will personally visit mandals across the city to monitor the situation. Tshering D Bhutia, Vice President, In-School Preventive Health & Leadership Programme, Salaam Bombay Foundation said, "The letter from BSGSS will surely bring more positive changes."