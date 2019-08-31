Mumbai: Top city mandals have insurance cover in place

GSB Mandal, King Circle, which is considered as the richest mandal in the city has got an insurance cover of Rs 266.65 crore.

Two of the most revered city Ganesh mandals, Lalbaugcha Raja and Andhericha Raja have their insurances cover in place. While Lalbaugcha Raja has an insurance cover of Rs 25 crore, the same for Andhericha Raja is Rs 5.25 crore. Apart from this, Andhericha Raja has also put a strict warning that people visiting the pandal shouldn't wear short skirts or half pants.



Lalbaugcha Raja when it comes to popularity tops the chart in the city for the most visited Ganesh Mandal. The serpentine queue over here during the Ganesh Chaturthi can take anywhere between 14 hours to a 20 hours for navsacha (main) darshan, even mukh (regular queue) darshan takes hours.



Balasaheb Kamble, of Lalabaugcha Raja confirmed the amount, he said, "We got the insurance cover of Rs 25 crore for this year. The insurance cover includes everything, from disaster to attack. Even the devotees are covered, gold for Bappa are covered."



The insurance for Andhericha Raja is for Rs 5.25 crore, confirmed Uday Salian of the mandal. He said, "The amount covers every aspect, threats from terrorist attack, fire, gold and the devotees who visit the place."



Kamble said, the insurance for Lalbaugcha Raja starts from day one and it even covers the immersion process. For Andhericha Raja the insurance starts from day one and ends on the day of immersion.



While, Lalabaughcha Raja goes for immersion on Anant Chaturdasi day, Andhericha Raja will proceed for immersion only on Sankasti day.



Meanwhile, the Andhericha Raja has also put a notice that, people wearing skirts, shorts, or half pants are not allowed. Only full pant is allowed. When asked the reason behind this, Salian says that many Ganesha devotees use to tell us that the preparation at the Ganesh mandal was very good, but there were many people who would visit the mandal in shorts and half pants, which made it look inapropriate.



"We have had a lot of celebrity visitors too and taking into consideration the requests by devotees, the mandal also thought a proper dress code was the need of the hour and hence since last few years we brought in the rule barring devotees from entering the pandal for darshan wearing shorts or half pants," says Salian. The warning by the mandal is meant for devotees above 12 years' of age.



GSB Mandal, King Circle, which is considered as the richest mandal in the city has got an insurance cover of Rs 266.65 crore.