Mumbai: BMC offers 2,476 new parking slots

Motorists and residents in central and south Mumbai can look forward to 2,476 new spots for their vehicles, with builders handing over three Public Parking Lots (PPL) to the civic body – one in Dadar, one in Tardeo and another near Jacob's Circle.

Kohinoor Square, placed at near Sena Bhavan in Shivaji Park, will provide 1,008 parking spaces in Dadar, while Raheja Vivarea opens up 1,344 slots near Mahalaxmi station. With 124 spots, DB Realty's parking lot will help de-clutter Tardeo. With the new additions, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) now offers 17,738 parking spaces in South Mumbai.

The public car park at Kohinoor Tower will bring relief to an area squeezed by Metro work. The formerly residential area is metamorphosing into a corporate hub. As a busy street-shopping district, shoppers, stalls and two-wheelers jostle for space on its pavements and roads.

MC struck a deal with the developers in 2010, when it approved extra FSI in return for 977 spots for four-wheelers and 31 for heavy vehicles. The PPL will occupy three floors in the basement and two stories on the upper floors, with an approach route from the back. "We will open it within two weeks after adequate security arrangements. We will also try to appoint a contractor," said Kiran Dighavkar, assistant commissioner of G North ward.

The PPL at Raheja Vivaria near Jacob Circle in Mumbai Central is as welcome. The traffic snarls at Saat Rasta are lowered to another circle of hell with two-wheelers lining both sides of the road. Of the 1,597 slots reserved for public, the developers of Raheja Vivaria have handed 1,344 to the BMC, with the remaining coming up in the near future after construction is over.

Tardeo, another area that sees equal parts of daily visiting motorists in the form of professionals, residents and shoppers, now has 124 new parking slots courtesy of DB Realty on Bellasis Road.

The busy area that sees traffic inflow from Worli, Peddar Road and Mahalakshmi, has comparatively fewer public parking lots — only 261 in Malabar Hill, 204 in Altamount Road and a mere 57 on the Nepean Sea road. Hardly enough to host vehicles that ply to the high-profile market and residential area.

"The original plan is for 836 slots," said a BMC official. "The remaining will be handed over to BMC after construction is over."

Drive Into These