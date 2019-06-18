Mumbai: Adani power puts steps in place to brace for monsoon

Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd. (AEML) announced its safety measures to be prepared for the monsoon season. In a safe way, it welcomed the season.

It has activated its Central Disaster Control Room (CDCR) to address any difficulty that is reported during the monsoon months, across divisions. This will help the firm maintain its installations safely. In order to carry this out, the company has adopted an elaborate Disaster Management plan to minimise the damage and distribution of power supply during any potential natural disaster.

It also introduced a well-defined response plan of recovery and restoration with its associated infrastructure. The company has announced that the team is working towards minimal supply downtime and quick turn-out on incidents reported during waterlogging, through coordination across internal departments and external authorities such as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

“We have carried out pre-monsoon checks and preventive maintenance of our equipment. A special team has been deployed to provide additional support to our central disaster management team during emergency situations. We have activated additional helplines. In situations of waterlogging, we may be compelled to resort to ‘Safety Switch-offs’ of power supply to ensure safety of our installations, as well our customers,” said an AEML spokesperson.