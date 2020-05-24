Maharashtra govt allows 25 take-offs, landings everyday for domestic flights from Mumbai

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik on Sunday said that the administration will allow 25 takeoffs and 25 landings every day for domestic flights from Mumbai.

He said that the number of flights operating from Mumbai will be increased gradually depending upon the COVID-19 situation in the country. He said that the state government will issue details and guidelines in this regard soon

It is to be noted that all domestic flights are set to resume in India on May 25.

Confirming the development, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, ''There's no contradiction between domestic flights beginning from May 25 and lockdown in India being imposed till May 31.''

Puri further said that the government will try to start a good percentage of international passenger flights before August.

The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday dropped domestic air travel from the list of prohibited activities during the ongoing lockdown over COVID-19, as the government announced resumption of services from May 25.

An order to this effect was issued by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla in his capacity as chairperson of the National Executive Committee under the National Disaster Management Act.

Taking to his official handle on Twitter, the Maharashtra Home Minister on unday posted a series of tweets opposing the move and explaining his stance.

"It's extremely ill-advised to reopen airports in the red zone. Mere thermal scanning of passengers inadequate w/o swabs. Impossible to have autos/cabs/buses ply in current circumstances. Adding positive passenger will add COVID-19 stress to red zone," posted Anil Deshmukh on Twitter.