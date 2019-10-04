Maharashtra Assembly polls: Aaditya Thackeray holds rally at Worli's Koliwada before filing nomination

Thackeray who is first from one of state's oldest political family to contest elections, filed his nomination from Worli on Thursday.

On Wednesday evening Worli's Koliwada was buzzing, especially it being Panchami, the fifth day of Navratri celebrations. Most homes have a traditional Gondhal celebration. However, this wasn't the only reason why the already cramped lanes looked further crowded. There were hoards of people first who waited to greet Aaditya Thackeray, who is now contesting elections for the state assembly from here, and then at midnight when another political scion Parth Pawar made his unannounced entry in the bylanes of one of Mumbai's oldest residential habitat.

Thackeray who is first from one of state's oldest political family to contest elections, filed his nomination from Worli on Thursday. On Wednesday evening he spent almost half of his day visiting homes of locals in Koliwada. Thackeray visited homes and Navratri pandals one after the other. At every lane, there were women wearing the Shiv Sena ribbon waiting with an aarti plate to welcome Thackeray.

The 29-year-old who declared a total asset of a little above Rs 16 crore while filing his nomination wore the fisherman's cap while roaming Koliwada. He was flanked by various leaders including Sunil Shinde, the sitting MLA who made way for Thackeray, and other leaders.

While there was a crowd to cheer Thackeray there were many who just wanted to have a glimpse of someone from the Thackeray family and see the man up close. Thackeray was polite and visited wherever the leaders accompanying took him.

While all of this went on till late in the evening, the fanfare had almost died by midnight, with Thackeray also leaving for his home in Bandra.

However, at midnight, once again Koliwada was buzzing, this time because Parth Pawar, son of Ajit Pawar, who had unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections had made an entry in Koliwada with his entourage. Even Parth was visiting mandals, and when asked about his sudden visit he said, "We are having a candidate from here, and I wanted to weigh everything about the constituency before finalising the candidate. Our candidate will be local and could be a woman too."