Maharashtra Assembly polls: Aaditya Thackeray holds rally at Worli's Koliwada before filing nomination

Headlines

Huge setback for Australia as star spinner ruled out of 2023 World Cup

Sexual assault case: Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka acquitted of all charges in Sydney trial

HerpaGreens Reviews (USA): Is Herpa Greens legit and safe to try? Ingredients & Benefits

Asian Games 2023: Indian shooters secure gold in 10m air pistol team event

MS Swaminathan passes away: Know more about Father of Green Revolution

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Huge setback for Australia as star spinner ruled out of 2023 World Cup

Sexual assault case: Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka acquitted of all charges in Sydney trial

HerpaGreens Reviews (USA): Is Herpa Greens legit and safe to try? Ingredients & Benefits

Foods that keep your mind and body young

Cricketers who have the longest names

8 health benefits of drinking ajwain-saunf water

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

Oscar 2024: Malayalam movie '2018' is India's official entry

EP 3: Kane Williamson | Players to watch out for in the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 | WC'23

25 years of Google: Search engine giant marks its 25th birthday with a SPECIAL doodle

Alia Bhatt shares romantic birthday post for ‘best friend, happiest place’ Ranbir Kapoor: ‘You make it all magical’

The Vaccine War movie review: Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi shine in Vivek Agnihotri's tribute to India's Covid warriors

Fukrey 3 movie review: Varun, Richa, Pulkit, Manjot return with complete family entertainer worth a trip to the cinema

HomeMumbai

Mumbai

Maharashtra Assembly polls: Aaditya Thackeray holds rally at Worli's Koliwada before filing nomination

Thackeray who is first from one of state's oldest political family to contest elections, filed his nomination from Worli on Thursday.

article-main
Latest News

Varun Singh

Updated: Oct 04, 2019, 06:35 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On Wednesday evening Worli's Koliwada was buzzing, especially it being Panchami, the fifth day of Navratri celebrations. Most homes have a traditional Gondhal celebration. However, this wasn't the only reason why the already cramped lanes looked further crowded. There were hoards of people first who waited to greet Aaditya Thackeray, who is now contesting elections for the state assembly from here, and then at midnight when another political scion Parth Pawar made his unannounced entry in the bylanes of one of Mumbai's oldest residential habitat.

Thackeray who is first from one of state's oldest political family to contest elections, filed his nomination from Worli on Thursday. On Wednesday evening he spent almost half of his day visiting homes of locals in Koliwada. Thackeray visited homes and Navratri pandals one after the other. At every lane, there were women wearing the Shiv Sena ribbon waiting with an aarti plate to welcome Thackeray.

The 29-year-old who declared a total asset of a little above Rs 16 crore while filing his nomination wore the fisherman's cap while roaming Koliwada. He was flanked by various leaders including Sunil Shinde, the sitting MLA who made way for Thackeray, and other leaders.

While there was a crowd to cheer Thackeray there were many who just wanted to have a glimpse of someone from the Thackeray family and see the man up close. Thackeray was polite and visited wherever the leaders accompanying took him.

While all of this went on till late in the evening, the fanfare had almost died by midnight, with Thackeray also leaving for his home in Bandra.

However, at midnight, once again Koliwada was buzzing, this time because Parth Pawar, son of Ajit Pawar, who had unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections had made an entry in Koliwada with his entourage. Even Parth was visiting mandals, and when asked about his sudden visit he said, "We are having a candidate from here, and I wanted to weigh everything about the constituency before finalising the candidate. Our candidate will be local and could be a woman too."

Scions Prepare For Action
  •  29-year-old Thackeray filed his nomination from Worli on Thursday after visiting households and Navratri mandals in Koliwada where he was received with great warmth
  •  The fishermen community in the area buzzed again when Parth Pawar, son of Ajit Pawar, made his unannounced entry there with his entourage

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan pen heartfelt note on Uyir, Ulag's first birthday, reveal twin faces, photos go viral

Amy Jackson reacts to ‘ugly’ trolling, memes on her transformation, resemblance to Cillian Murphy: ‘I’m not a man's...'

Meet IAS officer Mona Pruthi, English teacher, married to IAS A Sreenivas, cleared UPSC in third attempt, got AIR...

Akash, Anant and Isha Ambani to get no salary as Reliance board members, only to get paid for…

Who is IAS Rinku Dugga, transferred over stadium row last year, now compulsorily retired by govt?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE