Heavy rains hit Mumbai, several areas waterlogged

The city has been experiencing heavy downpour for the last two days.


(Photo: ANI)

Updated: Jul 5, 2020, 02:04 PM IST

Heavy rainfall lashed Mumbai and its adjoining areas on Sunday morning resulting in water logging in several parts.

The city has been experiencing heavy downpour for the last two days.

Waterlogging was reported in many parts including Hindmata, TT Junction, King Circle and Dharavi. As a measure to avoid it, BMC has opened main holes in the areas and has deployed personnel for people's safety.

BMC workers were also seen in the Hindmata area draining water off using pumps.

According to the India Meteorological Department, as of 8:30 am on Sunday morning, Thane reported 28 cm of rain, Santacruz 20.1 cm, and Colaba 13 cm.