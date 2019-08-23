Filling up vacancies, access to generic medicines must be top agenda: Experts

The primary healthcare centres are the basic medical facilities which are expected to be provided to the citizens without fail.

While many a time it is seen that there is either a lack of infrastructure and human resources or there is a lack of facilities.

With the ensuing state elections, the health activists in the city say that access to generic medicines and filing of the vacant post at the primary health centres should be the focus of the representatives.

Speaking about different issues which the elected representative should look after, Dr Abhijit More, health expert and co-convenor of the Jan Arogya Abhiyaan, an NGO, said, "Around 16,000 posts in the state health department are lying vacant. After elections, the newly formed government should try to fill up these posts so that healthcare infrastructure in the state functions properly. Besides the vacant post, access to generic medicines should also be on top priority."

"Branded medicines sold by several companies are expensive as compared to generic medicines which makes it unaffordable for most of the population in lower-income groups . In most of the cities, 40 to 50% of the population stay in slum areas. Increase in access to generic medicines will help them to buy good quality medicines at low rates."

Dr Abhijit More (left) and Swati Patil

An RTI filed by a health activist also revealed that 30 to 35% of the posts in the state health department in various hospitals and health centres across the state are vacant. While primary health centre needs to be available in both rural as well as urban areas, according to experts, lack of facilities is seen across the state.

Swati Patil, a Mumbai-based health activist, said, "In rural areas, 90% of the primary health centres are shut due to lack of basic facilities. The government should look into the matter as there are a lot of health issues which are not attended due to non-functional of the health centres. Lack of human resources in a major concern and it should also be taken care of to improve the quality of healthcare services. Temporary employees such as nurses, ward boys, should be made permanent by the state government."

Not just the rural areas, but also health centres in urban areas should also be structured properly. More, added, "At least the rural areas have a systematic health infrastructure but it is lacking in urban areas. they should strengthen the services in urban areas as well since many people travel to urban areas for health services. The district and civic medical colleges are already overcrowded." Patil added, "The government should also focus on malnourishment issues in the tribal areas in districts such as Nashik, Palghar to name a few."

HEALTHCARE FIRST

THE ISSUE OF MALNOURISHMENT HAS BEEN NEGLECTED FOR YEARS

MANIFESTO POINTS

Good quality infrastructure, facilities must be made available for citizens at primary health centres across Maharashtra

Filing up of vacant post in the state health department, hospitals and health post should be prioritised to ensure proper service to patients

Patients must get access to generic medicines as branded medicines are often expensive

Apart from cities and villages, health issues in tribal areas must also get focus as healthcare in such areas never get enough attention

Reach out to us with your suggestions at manifesto@dnaindia.net