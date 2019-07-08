Autos in Maharashtra on strike from midnight

Autorickshaws across the state, including in the metropolis, will go on an indefinite strike starting Monday midnight, their unions announced on Sunday. The decision was taken at a meeting in Pune on Sunday over their long-pending demands.

Around 1.8 lakh autorickshaws ply in Mumbai alone, while the state has around 20 lakh of the three-wheelers. All of them will strike work over their unmet demands, chief among which is a Rs 4 hike in the base fare as per the Hakim committee formula. It is currently Rs 18.

Among the other demands they want fulfilled are a pension scheme and free medical care for drivers.

Shashank Rao, the president of the Autorickshaw Chalak Malak Sangathna Kruti Samiti, Maharashtra, said, "Since the last three-and-a-half years, fares have not been increased. The rate may rise by Rs 4. Our priority is a welfare scheme for auto drivers. They deserve to get pension and medical facilities."

"The government should stop illegal transportation all across Maharashtra and also stop issuing new permits. They should give batches to drivers who have been plying autorickshaws for more than three years and have a valid licence," Rao added.

He said that the union representatives would hold a meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state transport minister Diwakar Raote soon. "We will continue the strike until our demand are fulfilled," he said.

The auto fare hike demand comes even as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has announced a reduction in BEST bus fares as low as Rs 6 for the first five kilometres in air-conditioned buses. The auto union feels its demands are justified because the fare has remained stagnant even as the CNG fuel rate has risen in the last three-odd years.

