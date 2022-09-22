OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition launched in India at Rs 32,999: Offers, features and more

OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is now live for Prime subscribers and to mark the festive sale, OnePlus has launched the new OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition in India. The new OnePlus smartphone comes with similar specs as the regular OnePlus 10R however it gets a new Prime Blue colour option and buyers of the smartphone via Amazon sale can get a 3-month Amazon Prime subscription for free. The new OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition is only available in a single variant option. Here’s everything you need to know about the new OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition 5G smartphone.

OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition: Price and offers

As mentioned, the OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition is available in a single variant option and it is priced at Rs 32,999. Buyers can get Rs 1750 instant discount when paying via SBI credit card. In addition to this, buyers can also get up to Rs 15,200 discount in exchange for your old smartphone.

OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Editions specifications

The OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition features one of the largest vapor chambers in OnePlus smartphones, along with a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The device also comes with a rear triple camera system with a 50 MP Sony IMX766 primary camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide camera with a 119° field of view, a 2 MP macro camera, and electronic image stabilization (OIS), delivering an outstanding photography experience for users to capture the essence of the festive season.

OnePlus 10R Prime Blue edition is equipped with 80W SUPERVOOC charging and a 5,000 mAh battery that can be charged from 1-100% in 32 minutes. Powered by the flagship MediaTek chipset Dimensity 8100-MAX AI along with OnePlus’ signature OxygenOS software, the OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition is the all-new avatar of OnePlus’ performance flagship for 2022.