Nothing Phone (1) available with more than 50% discount on Flipkart, here’s how to get more than Rs 20,000 off

Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing Phone (1) is currently available with more than Rs 20,000 discount on Amazon. The Nothing Phone (1) has created a lot of buzz in the smartphone market since its launch and it is currently available with more than 50% discount on the ecommerce platform. The Phone (1) base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is currently priced at Rs 29,999 on Flipkart. For those who are unaware, the price of the smartphone without the discount is Rs 33,999. It is worth noting that the other two variants of Nothing Phone (1) - 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB are also available at a reduced price of Rs 31,999 and Rs 34,999. The smartphone was’t this cheap even when it was launched. At the launch, the Nothing Phone (1) variants were priced at Rs 32,999, Rs 35,999, and Rs 38,999 respectively. The company later increased the prices of the smartphone to Rs 33,999, Rs 36,999, and Rs 39,999 respectively.

Nothing Phone (1) received a great response during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Now, the Phone (1) is available at a starting price of Rs 29,999. Buyers can further reduce the price of the smartphone as Flipkart is offering up to Rs 17,500 off in exchange for your old smartphone, bringing the price down to Rs 12,499. Flipkart is also offering 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

Nothing Phone (1) specifications

Nothing Phone (1) comes with a 6.55-inch OLED display. The display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone also features an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the Nothing Phone (1) is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset. The SoC is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The Nothing Phone (1) runs Android based Nothing OS which you can experience now via the Nothing Launcher that is available on Google Play Store for certain smartphone models. The smartphone is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

When it comes to camera, the smartphone features a dual-camera setup at the rear that consists of a 50MP primary sensor and 50MP ultra wide sensor. At the front, the Nothing Phone (1) sports a 16MP selfie shooter.