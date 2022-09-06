Apple’s Far Out September 7 event may mark the revival of ‘Plus’ iPhone model

Apple iPhone 14 (Image: AppleInsider)

Apple will host its one of the most anticipated fall events dubbed as Far Out tomorrow (September 7). Following the trend of the last two years, Apple is expected to launch four new iPhone models at the event. Although the number of new iPhones may remain the same it does not mean that the smartphones will feature similar moniker. This year Apple will reportedly ditch the ‘mini’ model in the iPhone 14 series and if reports are to be believed, it will mark the revival of the iconic ‘Plus’ iPhone model. Apple is expected to launch a new Apple iPhone 14 Plus at the September 7 event along with iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The Apple iPhone 14 Plus is rumoured to feature similar features as the standard iPhone 14 but with a bigger 6.7-inch display. The smartphone is also expected to get a bigger battery as well. To recall, Apple killed the ‘Plus’ iPhone model in 2017 after the launch of iPhone 8 series. The last Apple iPhone to sport the Plus moniker was the Apple iPhone 8 Plus. Until now, it was rumoured that the new model in the iPhone 14 series will be called Apple iPhone 14 Max however, latest leaked images of cases suggest that the smartphone will be named iPhone 14 Plus.

Apple iPhone 14 series will be launched at the ‘Far Out’ event tomorrow. The event will begin at 10am pacific time which means that the Apple iPhone 14 launch event will begin at 10:30pm as per Indian time. The Far Out event is the company's first in-person event since the beginning of COVID-19 pandemic and it will be livestreamed for viewers across the globe. To catch the live updates from the Apple’s Far Out event, you can follow our live blog.