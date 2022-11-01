Apple iPhone SE 4 may get a bigger OLED display at an affordable price

Apple iPhone SE 4 (Image: MacRumors)

Apple iPhone SE 5G was launched by the tech giant earlier this year and since then we have seen tons of rumours about the next-gen Apple iPhone SE 4 that is expected to be launched in 2024. Although Apple is not known to reveal anything about its upcoming products, its suppliers and analysts often reveal what people can expect. One such detail has now been shared by known display analyst Ross Young. As per Young’s latest tweet, Apple has not yet finalised the display size of the Apple iPhone SE 4 and it is still mulling about the design.

Ross Young suggests that Apple is considering a 6.1-inch OLED display from two suppliers, along with 5.7-inch and 6.1-inch LCD displays from two suppliers for the Apple iPhone SE 4. The tech giant has not yet finalised which display it will use. As iPhone SE models are the most affordable smartphones in the company’s lineup, these devices have been equipped with LCD panels till now as OLED panels are quite expensive. But reports suggest that Apple may be able to bring down the prices of the OLED panel to offer it in the affordable iPhone SE 4.

In the last few months, we have heard numerous rumours about both size options of iPhone SE and it is too early to know which one will Apple finally use. If reports from major Apple tipsters are to be believed, Apple iPhone SE 4 will feature a iPhone‌ XR-like design, this means that the smartphone will ditch the home button. A few rumours also suggest that although the iPhone SE 4 may look like the iPhone XR, it will not get Face ID. Instead the company may add Touch ID in the power button of the next-generation iPhone SE model to keep the costs down.

The SE in iPhone SE stands for Special Edition and the SE models in the company’s lineup have always been the affordable alternatives with design of old models. The rumours around iPhone SE with iPhone XR-like design have been in circulation for quite a while now. The current iPhone SE was also believed to get iPhone XR’s body, however Apple went with the iPhone 8 design instead.