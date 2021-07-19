Zurich influencer Lazaro Reinier Baluja Carbo AKA Rey King urges his fans to inculcate fitness in daily routine

Over the past decade, businesses have changed drastically. With digitalization taking over the world, the brick-and-mortar business has lately been dominated by the digital world. Online businesses have made a place for themselves in the market, and they are here to stay. Flowing with the flow, Lazaro Reinier Baluja Carbo aka Rey King a Zurich influencer and actor is making his presence felt with his multiple work profiles. With various job profiles under his name, Rey King is also a security officer and a personal trainer.

While many things have changed in the last few years, Rey stated that fitness has always been an integral part of his life. Highly influenced by fitness, Rey King went on to make a career as a digital creator and has been spreading awareness about health and fitness through his social media. He is also the founder of ‘Vida Nutrition BC’, a health and supplement brand. “Training your mind and training your body go hand in hand. To achieve sustainability in work, it is important to maintain a perfect balance in life”, quotes Rey.

Originally from Cuba, Rey King is currently based in Zurich. Learning and imbibing various skills in these changing times, the influencer explains that a person must get upgraded with digital trends but not at the cost of health. He says, “The screen time of mobile screens and laptop screens have been going high with each passing day. We must understand and not let the digital technology consume us completely.” That has been a primary reason why Rey King has included fitness in his daily routine.

When asked about how a day in his life looks like, Rey King stated that his day starts early in the morning. Beginning with meditation, the social media star has made a rule of working 8 hours a day. “I believe 8 hours of work are enough in the day. During this time, what matters the most is the efficiency and effectiveness in your work”, he added. The fanfare Rey King enjoys on Instagram is because of his positive approach towards life. Along with fashion and travel, he often creates content about fitness to inspire people to live healthy life.

