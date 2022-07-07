World Chocolate Day 2022: Explore the 4,000-year long journey of chocolate

Headlines

DNA Verified: Government offering cheap Indian Oil, HP petrol pump dealerships online? Truth behind viral tweet

Wild black bear spotted roaming inside hotel in Mount Abu, viral video shocks internet

FM Nirmala Sitharaman reveals Centre's plan to make India a developed nation by 2047

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023 celebrates exemplary contributions to India’s growth story

Viral video: This adventurous couple skydives to seal their wedding vows, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Wild black bear spotted roaming inside hotel in Mount Abu, viral video shocks internet

Sonu Nigam birthday: The singer has received his only National Film Award for this song

Mukesh Ambani-backed firm responds to layoff reports with billionaire’s mega integration plan underway

8 most-awaited Bollywood, South, and Hollywood releases in August

AI imagines Marvel superheroes in Barbie's signature pink

AI imagines Star Wars characters in Barbie's signature pink

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

You find a girl for him: Sonia to Haryana women farmers as they ask her to get Rahul married

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Last day is approaching; fans can't keep calm, finale to take place on....

Manipur Violence: TMC MP Sushmita Dev visits relief camps, attacks Amit Shah for inaction

Deepika Padukone wears customised Ranveer Singh jacket as they step out to watch RRKPK, netizens call them 'best jodi'

Sonu Nigam birthday: The singer has received his only National Film Award for this song

BB OTT 2: Salman Khan brutally trolled for bashing Elvish Yadav, questioning fans' loyalty; netizens call him 'biased'

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

World Chocolate Day 2022: Explore the 4,000-year long journey of chocolate

Let's explore the fascinating journey of cocoa becoming chocolate as we know it today.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 06:39 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Chocolate’s 4,000-year history tace back in ancient Mesoamerica, present-day Mexico. The first cocoa plants were found in this earliest Latin American civilization. The Olmecs were the first to turn the cacao plant into chocolate. They drank the liquid form of chocolate as medicine and for ritualistic purposes. 

Centuries later the Mayans used to drink roasted and ground cocoa seeds mixed with cillies, water and cornmeal and called it the drink of the gods. They poured the mixture from one pot to another resulting in it becoming a thick and foamy beverage called 'xocolatl meaning 'bitter water.'

Chocolate was not only used as a drink to perform rituals and cure health problems but it was even used as currency by the 15th century. The Aztecs used cocoa beans as currency. They believed chocolate to be a gift from god Quetzalcoatl and drank it as a refreshing beverage, an aphrodisiac, and even to prepare for war.

In 1528, explorer Hernán Cortés was supposedly brought to his homeland. Legends have it that Cortés found chocolate in America while searching for gold. The explorer was given a cup of cocoa to him by the Aztec emperor instead of gold. 

Through Cortes, chocolate reached Spain and here the bitter chocolate was introduced to its sweet flavour when mixed with honey and sugar. In no time chocolate became the fancy drink of the rich. It was liked so much that the catholic monks also drank it to aid religious practices.

The Spanish kept chocolate a secret from the world. The word got out when in 1615, French King Louis 13th married Anne of Austria, the daughter of Spanish King Phillip 3rd. The queen brought chocolates to the France royal court. 

Soon after that entire of Europe started setting up their own cocoa plantations along the equator. The royals of entire Europe consumed chocolate for health benefits as well as 

The history of chocolate continues as the treat remained immensely popular among the European aristocracy. Royals and the upper classes consumed chocolate for its health benefits and obviously, the heavenly taste made it impossible for them to resist.

The emergence of chocolate bars dates back to 1828. With the Industrial Revolution came the innovative devices that could squeeze cocoa butter from roasted cocoa beans leaving a fine cocoa powder behind. The powder was then mixed with liquids and poured into a mould, where it solidified into an edible bar of chocolate.

Joseph Fry is credited as the man who created the first modern chocolate bar in 1847. By 1868, a little company called Cadbury was marketing boxes of chocolate candies in England. Milk chocolate hit the market a few years later, pioneered by another name that may ring a bell – Nestle.

Today, chocolate has become a crucial part of all our celebrations from birthday cakes to sweet beverages. Chocolate has completely filled our lives and our hearts. 

Read: 7 drinks and food to get rid of kidney stones

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Shweta Tripathi reveals why she chose the name 'battawada' for her social media handles | Exclusive

WhatsApp’s latest feature now lets you record 60-second video message, know how to use it

Muharram 2023: When is Ashura? All you need to know about the Islamic festival

Kangana Ranaut as Barbie, Hrithik Roshan as Ken; deepfake AI trailer of Margot Robbie's film leaves netizens impressed

NEET Success story: Meet Shriniket Ravi, Mumbai topper whose mother is an IITian

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE