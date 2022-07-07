World Chocolate Day 2022: Explore the 4,000-year long journey of chocolate

Let's explore the fascinating journey of cocoa becoming chocolate as we know it today.

Chocolate’s 4,000-year history tace back in ancient Mesoamerica, present-day Mexico. The first cocoa plants were found in this earliest Latin American civilization. The Olmecs were the first to turn the cacao plant into chocolate. They drank the liquid form of chocolate as medicine and for ritualistic purposes.

Centuries later the Mayans used to drink roasted and ground cocoa seeds mixed with cillies, water and cornmeal and called it the drink of the gods. They poured the mixture from one pot to another resulting in it becoming a thick and foamy beverage called 'xocolatl meaning 'bitter water.'

Chocolate was not only used as a drink to perform rituals and cure health problems but it was even used as currency by the 15th century. The Aztecs used cocoa beans as currency. They believed chocolate to be a gift from god Quetzalcoatl and drank it as a refreshing beverage, an aphrodisiac, and even to prepare for war.

In 1528, explorer Hernán Cortés was supposedly brought to his homeland. Legends have it that Cortés found chocolate in America while searching for gold. The explorer was given a cup of cocoa to him by the Aztec emperor instead of gold.

Through Cortes, chocolate reached Spain and here the bitter chocolate was introduced to its sweet flavour when mixed with honey and sugar. In no time chocolate became the fancy drink of the rich. It was liked so much that the catholic monks also drank it to aid religious practices.

The Spanish kept chocolate a secret from the world. The word got out when in 1615, French King Louis 13th married Anne of Austria, the daughter of Spanish King Phillip 3rd. The queen brought chocolates to the France royal court.

The history of chocolate continues as the treat remained immensely popular among the European aristocracy. Royals and the upper classes consumed chocolate for its health benefits and obviously, the heavenly taste made it impossible for them to resist.

The emergence of chocolate bars dates back to 1828. With the Industrial Revolution came the innovative devices that could squeeze cocoa butter from roasted cocoa beans leaving a fine cocoa powder behind. The powder was then mixed with liquids and poured into a mould, where it solidified into an edible bar of chocolate.

Joseph Fry is credited as the man who created the first modern chocolate bar in 1847. By 1868, a little company called Cadbury was marketing boxes of chocolate candies in England. Milk chocolate hit the market a few years later, pioneered by another name that may ring a bell – Nestle.

Today, chocolate has become a crucial part of all our celebrations from birthday cakes to sweet beverages. Chocolate has completely filled our lives and our hearts.

