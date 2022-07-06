7 drinks and food to get rid of kidney stones

Pixabay

Kidney stones are common these days. A kidney stone is a hard object that is made from chemicals in the urine. There are four types of kidney stones - calcium oxalate, uric acid, struvite, and cystine. When there is too much waste in your blood and your body is not producing enough urine, crystals begin to form in your kidneys.

These crystals attract other wastes and chemicals to form a solid object (a kidney stone) that will get larger unless it is passed out of your body through your urine.

Water

Water is essential for every organ of the body and it also helps you to stay hydrated. The kidneys need water to produce urine since they are the body's filtering mechanism. If one is detected with kidney stones, then the person should have 12 glasses of water per day rather than the usual of 8 glasses so that the kidneys can effectively remove any extra waste materials.

Lemon juice

Add freshly squeezed lemons to your water as often as you like. Lemons contain citrate which prevents calcium stones from forming. Drinking four ounces of reconstituted lemon juice in two litres of water every day can help slow the formation of stones.

Pomegranate juice

Pomegranate juice has been used for centuries to improve overall kidney functioning. It is used to cure ailments including ulcers and diarrhea, and it reduces calcium oxalate and is rich in antioxidants. The juice helps you to lower acidity levels which reduces risk for future kidney stones.

Wheatgrass juice

This juice is full of nutrients and helps us to enhance our health. To prevent side effects, start with the smallest amount and gradually work your way up to 8 ounces. It helps increase urine flow to help pass the stones.

Green tea

Green tea is combined with calcium oxalate. It is beneficial for your kidney health as it will help your kidney to work for a longer period. Green tea also has a high level of epigallocatechin gallate which also creates a hindrance in the formation of kidney stones. The stones are easily removed from urination and green tea will help in it.

Celery juice

Celery juice is a natural diuretic, and pain reliever which helps you in the removal of kidney stones. Taking at least a glass of celery juice every day will help you quickly pass out kidney stones. Blend one or more celery stalks with water, and drink the juice throughout the day.

Kidney beans

Kidney beans contain vitamin B which helps to dissolve and flush out the stones. They also include important minerals that promote weight loss. It has a mix of both soluble and insoluble fiber which are good for your digestive health.