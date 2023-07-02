Search icon
What are cold flashes in women? Here's how to cope with them

Cold flashes are often considered the opposite of hot flashes and can cause discomfort and disruption in daily life. Coping strategies can help manage these symptoms.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 03:49 PM IST

Cold flashes, also known as chills or cold sweats, refer to sudden sensations of feeling cold accompanied by shivering or trembling. While hot flashes are more commonly associated with menopause, cold flashes can also occur in women, albeit less frequently. Cold flashes are often considered the opposite of hot flashes and can cause discomfort and disruption in daily life. Coping strategies can help manage these symptoms.

Here are a few ways to cope with cold flashes:

Practice Mindfulness Meditation: Take dedicated time to focus on your breath and clear your mind. This can effectively reduce stress and anxiety, which are common triggers for hot flashes.

Try Deep Breathing Exercises: When you feel a hot flash coming on, take slow, deep breaths to calm your mind and relax your body. Deep breathing can help alleviate the intensity and discomfort associated with hot flashes.

Stay Properly Hydrated: Dehydration can exacerbate hot flashes, so make sure to drink plenty of water throughout the day. Proper hydration supports your body's natural functions and helps regulate hormonal balance.

Follow a Balanced Diet: Adopting a healthy, well-rounded diet consisting of whole foods can contribute to overall well-being and minimize the risk of hormonal imbalances that can trigger hot flashes.

Engage in Regular Exercise: Incorporate regular physical activity into your routine to effectively manage stress and anxiety. Exercise can play a significant role in reducing the frequency and severity of hot flashes.

Consider Hormone Therapy: If you are experiencing hot flashes as a result of menopause or perimenopause, consult with your doctor about the potential benefits and risks of hormone therapy. They can help determine if this option is suitable for you.

Also read: Menopause: 5 tips to manage hot flashes naturally

Disclaimer: Please note that the information provided here is for general purposes only and should not replace professional medical advice. 

