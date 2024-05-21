Unmatched quality 32-inch smart TV under Rs 15000: Experience the ultimate on Amazon

Begin a journey to explore the best 32-inch Smart TV in 2024, delivering unparalleled quality at an unbeatable price point of under Rs 15000.

Smart TVs have cutting-edge technology, stunning visuals, and unbeatable entertainment options, all conveniently packed into sleek and compact screens. Whether you're a movie buff, a gaming enthusiast, or simply looking to enhance your viewing experience, LED Smart TVs are the best in the budget today. Explore the latest models, compare features, and find the perfect TV to elevate your home entertainment setup only on Amazon. Discover the future of television right here, right now, with an exclusive lineup of 32-inch Smart LED TVs on Amazon.

BUY NOW

Resolution - HD Ready (1366x768), Refresh Rate: 60 hertz, Resolution Upscaler, 178 Degree wide viewing angle

Connectivity - 2 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console, 1 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices, 2-Way Bluetooth

Sound - 10 Watts Output, Dolby Digital Plus Sound Configuration, AI Sound, Virtual Surround 5.1, Bluetooth Surround Ready, AI Acoustic Tuning

Smart TV Features - α5 Gen 5 AI Processor Web OS Operating System Wi-Fi, Magic Remote, Full Web Browser, Screen Share, Game Optimizer, Built-in Alexa, Google Assistant, AI Functions, Works with Apple AirPlay & Homekit, HDR 10 Pro, 8 GB Storage, Supported Apps: Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, Zee5, Apple TV and more

Display - LED Panel, HD Ready Digital Video Format, Slim & Stylish Design

BUY NOW

Resolution - QLED, HD Ready (1366x768), Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz, 178 Degree wide viewing angle

Connectivity - Dual band Wifi, 2 way Bluetooth, HDMI ports 1.4 x 2 (HDMI 1 supports ARC) to connect personal computer, laptop, set top box, Blu-ray speakers or a gaming console, USB ports 2.0 x 2 to connect hard drives or other USB device

Sound - 30 Watts Output, High Fidelity Speakers with Dolby Audio, 5 Sound Modes - Stadium, Standard, Movie, Music, Speech

Smart TV Features - Google TV, Content Recommendations, Watchlist, Personal Profile, Kids Profile, Google Assistant, Built-in Chromecast, Voice enabled Smart Remote, Hotkeys for Quick Access - Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+Hotstar, Quad Core Processor 1.5GB RAM, 16GB Storage

Display - QLED, HDR10, 16.7 Million Colours, Intelligent Frame Stabilization Engine, Dynamic Signal Calibration, Super Brightness, Micro Dimming, Blue Light Reduction, 178 Degree Wide Viewing Angle

Warranty Information - 2 year comprehensive warranty provided by the manufacturer from date of purchase

BUY NOW

Resolution - HD Ready (1366x768), Refresh Rate: 60 hertz, 178 Degree wide viewing angle, Bezel-less Design

Connectivity - 2 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu-Ray players, gaming console, 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices, 3.5mm to connect your headphones, Bluetooth

Sound - 20 Watts Powerful Stereo Speakers, Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual: X for remarkable sound quality

Smart TV Features - Certified Android TV 11 OS, Chromecast built-in, Miracast, Supported Apps: Prime Video, Netflix, Disney + Hotstar, YouTube, Apple TV, 5000+ apps from Play Store, Quad core processor, Dual band Wi-Fi, 1GB RAM + 8GB Storage

Display - A+ Grade LED panel, REGZA picture engine, Smooth Motion, High Contrast, Ultra bright screen for flawless picture quality even in bright rooms

BUY NOW

Resolution - HD Ready (1366x768), Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz, 178 Degree wide viewing angle

Connectivity - Dual band Wifi, 2 way Bluetooth, HDMI ports 2.0 x 2 (HDMI 1 supports ARC) to connect personal computer, laptop, set top box, Blu-ray speakers or a gaming console, USB ports 2.0 x 2 to connect hard drives or other USB device

Sound - 30 Watts Output, High Fidelity Speakers with Dolby Audio, 5 Sound Modes - Stadium, Standard, Movie, Music, Speech

Smart TV Features - Google TV, Content Recommendations, Watchlist, Personal Profile, Google Assistant, Built-in Chromecast, Voice enabled Smart Remote, Hotkeys for Quick Access - Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+Hotstar, Quad Core Processor 1.5GB RAM, 16GB Storage

Display - 16.7 Million Colours, Intelligent Frame Stabilization Engine, HDR10, Super Brightness, Micro Dimming, Blue Light Reduction

Warranty Information - 1 year comprehensive warranty provided by the manufacturer from date of purchase

BUY NOW

Resolution - HD Ready (1366x768), Refresh Rate - 60 hertz, 178 wide viewing angle

Connectivity - Dual Band Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz/ 5 GHz), 2 HDMI ports to connect set top box, gaming consoles, DVD or Blu-ray Players, 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices, ARC, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet, 3.5mm earphone Jack

Sound - 20 Watts Output, Dolby Audio,

Smart TV Features - Fire TV Built-In, Supported Apps - Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube, 12000+ apps from App Store, Voice Remote with Alexa, DTH Set-Top Box Integration to switch between DTH TV Channels and OTT apps from home screen, Display Mirroring - Airplay & Miracast, Quad core ARM Cortex-A35 CPU @ 2.0GHz, 1GB RAM + 8GB Internal Storage

Display - Metal bezel-less Screen, Vivid Picture Engine

Warranty Information - 1 year comprehensive warranty on product and 1 year additional on Panel provided by the brand from the date of delivery

(Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of DNA, and DNA claims no responsibility whatsoever)