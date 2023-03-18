Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Try these Yoga asanas to lower your risk of dementia

Let us know by making a habit of practising which type of yoga asanas can be helpful in protecting you from the risk of Alzheimer-dementia.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 11:07 PM IST

Try these Yoga asanas to lower your risk of dementia
Try these Yoga asanas to lower your risk of dementia

If we look at the statistics of the last few years, it is known that the cases of disorders related to nerves have increased the most, and Alzheimer's disease is one of them. This problem is caused by the shrinkage (atrophy) of the brain, the risk of this disease also increases with age. Alzheimer's disease is considered one of the most common causes of dementia. In dementia, the ability to think, behave and social skills are significantly reduced. Health experts say that the risk of these nerve-related disorders can be reduced by taking measures to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Along with controlling blood pressure and sugar levels, a healthy diet and regular yoga-exercise habits can be helpful in protecting you from such problems. People of all ages must include yoga exercise in their daily routine so that the risk of such diseases can be reduced.

Let us know by making a habit of practising which type of yoga asanas can be helpful in protecting you from the risk of Alzheimer-dementia.

Benefits of Ujjayi Pranayama

Pranayama is one of the most effective yoga asanas to calm the mind and relax the nerves. The risk of Alzheimer's-dementia can be significantly reduced by including some types of pranayama in the routine. Pranayama involves focusing on the breath, which increases concentration and relaxes the nerves. For this, the habit of practicing Ujjayi Pranayama and Kapalbhati can be made.

Include Vajrasana Yoga in your daily routine

The habit of practicing Vajrasana yoga not only helps in keeping the mind calm and stable, but has also been shown to have benefits in relieving problems like digestive acidity and gas. Vajrasana yoga is easy and people of all ages can easily benefit from it. The practice of this yoga can be helpful to protect against the risk of Alzheimer's. This yoga also has special benefits in strengthening the thigh muscles and relieving back pain.

Practice Paschimottanasana Yoga

Paschimottanasana yoga has been considered very effective for reducing stomach and for people suffering from diabetes, special benefits can also be found in disorders related to its nerves. This yoga pose calms the mind and also helps in increasing the blood flow to the head, thereby relaxing the mind and reducing insomnia, depression and anxiety. These conditions are believed to increase the risk of Alzheimer's-dementia.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Kiara Advani shares unseen wedding photos, pens sweet note for mother on birthday
Valentine's Day 2023: Tips for girls on how to prep for a romantic date night
Top 5 summer vacation destinations for stunning landscapes, beaches and cultural experiences
Meet Virat Kohli's sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, who is as pretty and stylish as Anushka Sharma
Ratan Tata, Anand Mahindra and other popular Indian business magnates on social media
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Viral: Virat Kohli-Quick Style dance video with a 'Men in Blue' twist
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.