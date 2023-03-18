Try these Yoga asanas to lower your risk of dementia

If we look at the statistics of the last few years, it is known that the cases of disorders related to nerves have increased the most, and Alzheimer's disease is one of them. This problem is caused by the shrinkage (atrophy) of the brain, the risk of this disease also increases with age. Alzheimer's disease is considered one of the most common causes of dementia. In dementia, the ability to think, behave and social skills are significantly reduced. Health experts say that the risk of these nerve-related disorders can be reduced by taking measures to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Along with controlling blood pressure and sugar levels, a healthy diet and regular yoga-exercise habits can be helpful in protecting you from such problems. People of all ages must include yoga exercise in their daily routine so that the risk of such diseases can be reduced.

Let us know by making a habit of practising which type of yoga asanas can be helpful in protecting you from the risk of Alzheimer-dementia.

Benefits of Ujjayi Pranayama

Pranayama is one of the most effective yoga asanas to calm the mind and relax the nerves. The risk of Alzheimer's-dementia can be significantly reduced by including some types of pranayama in the routine. Pranayama involves focusing on the breath, which increases concentration and relaxes the nerves. For this, the habit of practicing Ujjayi Pranayama and Kapalbhati can be made.

Include Vajrasana Yoga in your daily routine

The habit of practicing Vajrasana yoga not only helps in keeping the mind calm and stable, but has also been shown to have benefits in relieving problems like digestive acidity and gas. Vajrasana yoga is easy and people of all ages can easily benefit from it. The practice of this yoga can be helpful to protect against the risk of Alzheimer's. This yoga also has special benefits in strengthening the thigh muscles and relieving back pain.

Practice Paschimottanasana Yoga

Paschimottanasana yoga has been considered very effective for reducing stomach and for people suffering from diabetes, special benefits can also be found in disorders related to its nerves. This yoga pose calms the mind and also helps in increasing the blood flow to the head, thereby relaxing the mind and reducing insomnia, depression and anxiety. These conditions are believed to increase the risk of Alzheimer's-dementia.