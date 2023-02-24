The Philosophy of Japanese: Follow these 5 secrets to good health and happiness

Representational image

Do you know that more than 50,000 people in Japan live more than 100 years? Ever thought about their secrets to good health and a better life?

It's extremely important to be happy from within to feel fulfilled and young and today, we are here to tell you about the secret of the longevity of Japanese people.

Japanese secrets to health and happiness:

1. Japanese eat 25% fewer calories than others. It was also found in research that eating fewer calories keeps the liver healthy. Their food is nutritious. See what they include in their food that you can also eat.

2. Fish is a must in the diet of the Japanese. They definitely drink tea like us. But they prefer to drink green tea instead of sweetened milk tea. Green tea reduces the risk of cancer. People who drink five cups of green tea a day have a 26% lower death rate.

3. Apart from this, they mostly eat leafy vegetables. The Japanese eat 6 times more rice than those in the East, and their one-time meal consists of four vegetables. They eat pork only when there is a special occasion.

4. Talking about the city of Okinawa in Japan, the people there follow the concept of 'Ikigai'. Which says that life should be such that it has some meaning and is worth living. They take care of each other, be they human, animal or plant. The reason for this is believed that by thinking about others, attention is not able to go towards one's own problems.

5. Japanese people have a lot of faith in singing because it also maintains good health. A Research done on 20,000 men revealed that singing and talking with friends keeps our hearts healthy. This is because one has to take deep breaths while singing. Along with this, when people clap after listening to the song, then your confidence also increases, and stress reduces.

6. The Japanese put a lot of faith in 'moe'. It means that our friends are the ones who console us in difficult times. The people of Nippon also believe that respecting elders and getting their love gives long life.

7. The Japanese know very well that remembering past bad things hurts the heart, not nothing good happens. That's why they prefer to live happily in today and enjoy small joys. They easily make friends with other people.

8. The Japanese know that health is life. To maintain a fit body, they walk, and do gardening. There are very few tables and chairs in the houses of the people of Okinawa city. They eat food sitting on the ground. His body remains fit by getting up and sitting at least 12-13 times a day.