Shloka Mehta's pink Sabyasachi saree takes fashion a notch higher, see pics

Shloka Mehta, wife of Akash Ambani, recently flaunted her fondness for sarees by donning a stunning pink drape at a recent event. Choosing an embellished pink saree by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, she paired it exquisitely with impeccable makeup and jewelry.

Celebrity makeup artist Tanvi Chemburkar shared glimpses of Shloka’s ethnic elegance on Instagram, praising her grace and kindness in the caption.

Shloka’s saree, crafted from sheer fabric, boasted intricate white embroidery and delicate embellishments, highlighted by scalloped cuttings along the hem. Complementing this, her makeup leaned towards soft pink tones with subtle blush, nude-pink lipstick, well-defined brows, and minimal eye makeup, harmonizing perfectly with her attire.

Her ensemble was elevated by a captivating collection of jewels—an opulent diamond and pearl necklace paired with matching earrings and a maang tikka, along with an exquisite ring and a pair of kadas.

Known for donning Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's exquisite creations, Shloka had previously stunned in a regal red lehenga from their label during her wedding with Akash Ambani. In a significant move in April 2022, Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) acquired a majority stake in the Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla (AJSK) brand.

Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani tied the knot in March 2019 and are proud parents to two children—son Prithvi and daughter Veda.