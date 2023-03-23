Shaheed Diwas 2023: WhatsApp messages, wishes, quotes to share with your friends on Bhagat Singh's death anniversay

Shaheed Diwas or Martyr’s Day is observed every year on March 23 across the country. India celebrates this special occasion to pay tribute to the brave freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the country.

The day is commemorated to remember the sacrifices made by Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru. They sacrificed their lives while leading India's fight for independence from British rule. Martyr's Day has its origin in March 23, 1931, when the British government hanged these young freedom fighters in Lahore jail.

On this special day, you can share wishes, WhatsApp messages and quotes with your friends and family.

Shaheed Diwas 2023 Wishes

On this day of Shaheed Diwas, I want to send my warmest wishes to all the people who died for our country's independence and protection.

For many years to come, our martyrs will keep inspiring us, and Shaheed Diwas will remind us to always put our country first. Happy Martyr's Day to you!

We should offer prayers for our martyrs and their families because they are what gives India its power. A very happy Shaheed Diwas to all of you.

On the occasion of Shahid Diwas, I am sending my warm wishes in memory of all the martyrs who died for the independence of our country and protection of our country.

Our martyrs will keep inspiring us for years to come, and the occasion of Shahid Diwas will keep us motivated to always keep our country first. Warm wishes on Martyr's Day!

Apni zindagi mein se kuch pal nikal kar aaj yaad unhe bhi karlo, wo jo laut ke har naa aa paye, wo jinhone sarhad par apne praan hai gawaye. Shahid Diwas ki shubh kamnayein.

Shaheed Diwas 2023 Quotes

History is a record of what happened, and history is written for the people who died.

Millions of people have had the honour of dying for a pure idea of patriotism.

When a sinner dies, his rule is over, but when a martyr becomes a martyr, his rule is just beginning.

This is a soldier’s word: let me die for this country. Even if I only die once for my country, the country's shame should be kept.

Salute to the martyrs, the mind says. I should reach the martyrs not just once, but over and over again.

Remember that the blood of the martyrs has watered the seeds of the nation.

