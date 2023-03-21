Meet Shubh Malhotra, BITS Pilani alumnus, founder of Virat Kohli-endorsed Rs 19,000 crore company (file photo)

India is a country wherein one can see hundreds of founders. From establishing a tech firm to a restaurant, India has founders and businesses in different fields. One such person is Shubh Malhotra, who co-founded the popular mobile gaming platform called Mobile Premier League (MPL) in 2018.

MPL is one of India's largest mobile gaming platforms and serves customers interested in cricket. MPL is originally owned by Galactus Funware Technology Private Limited. In this article, we will tell you about MPL co-founder Shubh Malhotra.

Shubh is a tech junkie and comes with rich experience in building strong engineering teams. He is an alumnus of the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani, Goa campus.

After co-founding MPL in 2018, Malhotra's firm became a unicorn in 2021 when it raised a Series E round from Legatum Capital at a pre-money valuation of $2.3 billion. It also signed up star cricketer Virat Kohli as a brand ambassador.



Malhotra was one of the first employees at Capillary Technology. He worked here for nearly 4 years from June 2009 to January 2013. After his stint at Capillary as a software engineer and product manager roles, he co-founded two ventures -- Teewe and CREO in 2013 and 2015, respectively.

Both companies built technology products. CREO was later acquired by Hike Messenger. after the acquisition, he worked here as a Head Of Engineering for nearly two and half years.

Later in 2018, Shubh Malhotra co-founded MPL Sai Srinivas Kiran. Before beginning his career, Malhotra did BE (Hons) in Electronics and Instrumentation from Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani. He did his graduation from 2005 - 2009.