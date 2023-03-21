Rs 17 crore bridal saree, jewellery worth 90 crore, 30 lakh for makeup: Stunning details of Rs 500 crore Indian wedding

One of India's most expensive weddings| Photo: File

Weddings are a grand celebration in India. The whole wedding festivities go on for days which involves a huge expenditure. One of India's most expensive weddings was when former Karnataka Minister Janardhana Reddy spent over Rs 500 crores for his daughter's marriage.

This marriage is the marriage of Janardhana Reddy's daughter Brahmani, which happened on November 6, 2016. Over 50 thousand guests were invited to the five-day-long wedding.

LCD screens playing the invitation card were sent to guests. The LCD screen came in a box and on being unpacked, a song started playing. The video shows the Reddy family inviting the guests to the wedding.

The guests were received from the gate and were taken inside in 40 luxurious bullock carts. Art directors of Bollywood have designed many sets of Vijayanagara-style temples. The dining area is designed like a Bellary village. Around 2000 cabs and 15 helicopters were hired to transport the guests.

Read: Hina Khan performs vampire pose in aerial yoga, know it's benefits

Over 1500 rooms in five and three-star hotels in Bengaluru. The venue was equipped with 3000 security personnel. All the members of the Reddy family dressed like kings and wore gold and diamond jewellery worth crores of rupees. The wedding rituals lasted for five days.

The bride wore a Kanjivaram saree worth Rs 17 crore. The saree had pure gold threadwork. The jewellery she wore was worth Rs 90 lakhs. The makeup artist was specially called from Mumbai along with over 50 top makeup artists was hired. This entire arrangement was worth Rs 30 lakhs.