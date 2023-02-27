Search icon
Rohit Sharma-Ritika Sajdeh stun in ethnic wear on Shardul Thakur's wedding, give couple goals on Instagram

Ritika Sajdeh shared stylish photos from Shardul Thakur's wedding ceremony.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 05:52 PM IST

Cricketer Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh shared adorable pictures with husband on Instagram from Shardul Thakur’s sangeet ceremony. The couple looks adorable and fancy in the picture. 

Ritika Sajdeh posted the photo on February 26. Ritika is donning a royal blue dhoti saree and Rohit Sharma looks stylish in the matching churidar kurta. Ritika has also shared other pictures from the sangeet ceremony. 

India all-rounder Shardul Thakur will get married to his long-time girlfriend and fiance Mittali Parulkar on February 27 in Mumbai.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Read: Radhika Merchant, Anand Ambani’s fiance wears Banarsi lahenga for Isha Ambani welcome party, check photos

Rohit and Ritika reportedly dated for a few years and finally tied the knot on December 13, 2015, in a lavish wedding ceremony at the Taj Lands End in Mumbai. They are now the proud parents of their daughter Samaira, who was born in 2018.

