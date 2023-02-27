Radhika Merchant, Anand Ambani’s fiance wears Banarsi lahenga for Isha Ambani welcome party, check photos

Anant Ambani, the younger son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, will marry Radhika Merchant, the daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO and vice chairman of Encore Healthcare, and his wife Shailen. After centuries-old customary rites, Anant and Radhika got engaged on January 19, 2023. Since then, the couple's impending marriage has been eagerly anticipated by their sizable fan base. Radhika is also praised for her gorgeous wardrobe choices. On February 26, 2023, as she was seen, the beauty once more set unattainable standards.