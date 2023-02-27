Radhika Merchant, Anand Ambani’s fiance wears Banarsi lahenga for Isha Ambani welcome party, check photos

Radhika Merchant wears a beautiful banarasi lehenga with minimal makeup for Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's welcome party.
Anant Ambani, the younger son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, will marry Radhika Merchant, the daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO and vice chairman of Encore Healthcare, and his wife Shailen. After centuries-old customary rites, Anant and Radhika got engaged on January 19, 2023. Since then, the couple's impending marriage has been eagerly anticipated by their sizable fan base. Radhika is also praised for her gorgeous wardrobe choices. On February 26, 2023, as she was seen, the beauty once more set unattainable standards.
1. Radhika Merchant's outfit
Radhika Merchant was spotted outside of Isha Ambani’s and Anand Piramal’s house for the welcome party.
2. Radhika Merchant spotted for Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's welcoming party
The richest family in India, the Ambanis and Radhika Merchant gathered on Sunday for Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's welcoming party. She hosted a large gathering at her opulent Bombay home.
3. Radhika Merchant's lehenga
Radhika wore a pastel colour Banarsi lehenga with minimal make-up for the special occassion which makes her look adorable. She wore a diamond necklace and matching statement earrings.
4. Radhika Merchant's hairstyle
Radhika made a trendy hairstyle which completed her look.
5. Ambani family reaches at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's house
The Ambanis, including Akash and his wife Shloka Mehta and their child, Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani, were seen arriving for the party in Mumbai. The family was in a photo and video shoot. They smiled broadly as they posed for the cameras.